Woman Returns To Dubai After 15 Days In Mumbai, Says Stick To Dubai For Better Salary

Mumbai is known for its busy roads, high energy and fast-paced life. But after spending 15 days in the city, a Mumbai woman who recently returned to Dubai said she noticed some changes, especially in traffic and the rising cost of living. Farah shared a video on Instagram comparing her experience of living in Mumbai and Dubai.

She said she had expected a major culture shock after returning to Dubai, but instead noticed several differences between the two cities.

Farah said that people often feel Mumbai and Dubai are similar because both have huge buildings, metros and a city lifestyle. However, she said traffic was one of the biggest differences she noticed.

She described Dubai traffic as a place where cars move and people wait, while Mumbai traffic can have several cars at one signal, with drivers constantly honking. She said Dubai gives you silence, while Mumbai gives you background music as well.

Beyond traffic, Farah said the biggest change she noticed in Mumbai was the rising cost of living. She said the city had become significantly more expensive and that Mumbai could no longer be described as affordable.

Farah clarified that she could not comment much on rent because she does not pay it in Mumbai. However, she said going out in the city now meant spending at least Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000, which she felt was more than before.

She suggested that people earning a better salary package in Dubai may find it sensible to stay there, adding that she did not feel salaries in Mumbai had increased at the same pace.

Farah said she did miss Mumbai, but returning to Dubai and enjoying less honking, smoother roads and a little more financial breathing room left her with no complaints.