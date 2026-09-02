Indian Woman Reveals Her Rs 1 Lakh Monthly Expenses Living In Thailand

Thailand is already a popular choice among Indian travellers because of its affordable holidays and simple visa process. But one traveller's recent experience has raised a different question: does living in Thailand actually cost less than living in Mumbai?

Traveller Roop Verma, who once lived in Mumbai before choosing full time travel, shared a video showing how much she spends every month while staying in Thailand. Her monthly expenses may look high at first glance, but Roop believes the overall cost is still lower than what she might have spent in Mumbai.

Here is a look at Roop's monthly budget and where her money goes.

Roop Verma revealed that her biggest monthly expense is rent, which costs her around Rs 45,000. She spends another Rs 19,000 on food, including groceries and eating out.

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For transport, she mostly uses Grab and spends around Rs 7000 a month. Interestingly, she does not spend anything on utilities and amenities, which keeps that part of her monthly budget at zero.

The next big part of her spending comes under lifestyle expenses, which she described as unnecessary. This is around Rs 38,000 every month. When all these costs are added together, Roop's total monthly spending comes to around Rs 1,09,000. While the amount may seem high, she believes living in Thailand is still more affordable for her than living in her own city.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Pattaya feels like the best of both worlds! Can't wait to live here.”

Another shared, “Honestly, seeing this makes me want to pack my bags and move right now.”

“True, I stayed for 2 months and spent around 58k each month, that too staying in luxury,” a comment read.

An individual stated, “Same rent as Mumbai, but with a better view.”

One more added, “It's more affordable than Mumbai. wtf.”

If you are thinking about moving abroad without spending too much, Thailand might be a destination worth considering.