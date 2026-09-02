Thailand Reduces Visa-Free Stay Limit To 30 Days From September 15

Thailand has reduced the duration of visa-free stays for foreign visitors from 60 days to 30 days. The change applies to passport holders from 60 countries and territories and marks a tightening of a policy that had helped make the Southeast Asian nation a popular destination among tourists. The change was announced by Thailand's Ministry of Interior in the Royal Gazette on August 31 and will come into effect on September 15.

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Citizens of the 60 eligible countries, including India, will continue to enjoy visa-free entry for tourism purposes. However, the maximum length of stay allowed under this exemption will now be limited to 30 days.

What Are The New Rules?

Under the revised regulations:

Indian passport holders can continue to enter Thailand without obtaining a tourist visa.

From September 15, the maximum period of visa-free stay will be reduced to 30 days.

Travellers planning to stay longer than 30 days must apply for an appropriate visa or use another permitted immigration route.

Those planning extended holidays in Thailand after September 15 should ensure they obtain the necessary permission or visa before finalising their travel plans.

Photo: Unsplash

Travellers Entering Thailand Via Land Borders Face Additional Restrictions

The updated policy applies not only to air travellers but also to those entering Thailand through land-border checkpoints. Such travellers are generally allowed only two visa-exempt entries per year.

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Authorities have also reminded visitors arriving by air to comply with visa-exemption rules and permitted stay limits. Visa-free entry does not allow travellers to repeatedly exit and re-enter the country in quick succession to extend their stay.

60 Countries Affected By New Visa Rule

The revised 30-day visa exemption applies to visitors from 60 countries and territories, including India, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Indonesia, Japan, the UAE, the UK, the US and Switzerland, among others.