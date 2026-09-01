Sargun Mehta Explores <i>Friends, Gilmore Girls</i> Sets: How You Can Visit

Fans of Friends and Gilmore Girls can step into some of the most recognisable sets from the two popular shows at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood in Burbank, California.

Actor Sargun Mehta explored the famous studio and took fans to locations that have become an inseparable part of television history.

The Warner Bros. Studio Tour is located at 3400 Warner Blvd. in Burbank. It takes visitors behind the scenes of the working studio and its famous backlot, where several films and TV shows have been shot.

For fans of Friends, the studio is home to the famous Central Perk set, where Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe spent much of their time on the show. Visitors can also see the show's famous fountain and other recreated sets.

Sargun also explored the world of Gilmore Girls, including the backlot area used as Stars Hollow. The fictional town featured several familiar locations from the series, including Luke's Diner, Lorelai's house and Miss Patty's School of Ballet.

What is the Warner Bros. Studio tour?

The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood gives visitors a chance to go behind the scenes of a real working movie and TV studio in Los Angeles. Visitors can see where films and popular television shows are made and learn how the entertainment industry works.

The tour is led by an expert guide who takes visitors around the studio and explains how movies and TV shows are filmed. The studio has been making entertainment for more than 100 years.

The experience is divided into two parts. The guided tour takes around 45 to 60 minutes. After that, visitors get about two hours to explore the studio on their own, as well as spend time shopping and dining.

How much do tickets cost?

An adult ticket for visitors aged 11 and above costs $79, which is roughly Rs 7,500. A child ticket for those aged 5 to 10 costs $68, or about Rs 6,450.

How to reach the 'Friends' and 'Gilmore Girls' spots

The famous Friends and Gilmore Girls locations are part of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood in Burbank, California. The studio is located at 3400 Warner Blvd., Burbank, California 91505.

The easiest way to reach the studio is by car, taxi or a ride-hailing service such as Uber or Lyft.

Those using public transport can also reach the studio by bus. From the Hollywood/Highland Red Line station, visitors can take Bus 222. From Universal Red Line station, they can take Bus 155. Bus 501 can be used from North Hollywood Red Line station and from Pasadena/Del Mar.

Once inside, visitors don't have to separately travel to the Friends locations. The Friends Fountain and the Central Perk set are included as part of the Studio Tour.

The Central Perk set is located inside Stage 48: Script to Screen, which visitors reach during the tour. For Gilmore Girls fans, the Stars Hollow-style backlot locations are part of the studio's backlot experience.



