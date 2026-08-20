Our gut is home to trillions of bacteria. Some of these bacteria are good for our health and help with digestion. One simple way to support these good bacteria is by eating prebiotic foods.

Prebiotics are a type of fibre that our body does not fully digest. Instead, they reach the gut and become food for the good bacteria living there. Eating enough prebiotic foods can help support a healthy gut and digestive system.

According to Dr Saurabh Sethi, some common foods can naturally provide prebiotics. These include garlic, onions, leeks, asparagus, Jerusalem artichokes, chicory root, green bananas, oats, apples and lentils.

Here are 10 prebiotic foods that can help feed your gut bacteria:

Garlic

It is a simple way to add prebiotics to your diet. It contains a prebiotic fibre called fructans that helps feed the good bacteria in your gut. You can easily add it to curries, vegetables, soups and dals.

Onions

They contain prebiotic fibre that can support the good bacteria in your gut. They are also easy to include in everyday meals. You can have them raw in salads or cooked with vegetables and curries.

Leeks

They belong to the same family as onions and garlic. They contain prebiotic compounds that help nourish healthy gut bacteria. They can be added to soups, salads and cooked dishes.

Asparagus

It is a fibre-rich vegetable that can help support your gut bacteria. Its prebiotic fibre gives good bacteria something to feed on. You can roast, steam or add it to salads and other meals.

Jerusalem Artichokes

They are rich in a type of fibre called inulin. This fibre reaches the gut and can be used as food by good bacteria. They can be cooked and eaten as part of a meal.

Chicory Root

It is naturally high in inulin, a type of prebiotic fibre. It can help provide food for the beneficial bacteria in your gut. It is also used in some foods and drinks as a source of fibre.

Green Bananas

They have more resistant starch than ripe bananas. This type of starch can reach the small intestine, where gut bacteria can use it as food. You can add green bananas to your diet in cooked dishes or eat them as they ripen.

Oats

They are an easy way to get more fibre in your diet. They contain a type of fibre that can be used by gut bacteria. Having oats for breakfast can be a simple way to add them to your daily diet.

Apples

They contain fibre that can help support the good bacteria in your gut. Eating an apple with its skin gives you more fibre. They are also an easy snack that does not need much preparation.

Lentils

They are rich in fibre and can help feed the good bacteria in your gut. They are also a common part of Indian meals and can be added to dal, soups, salads and other dishes.

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