The liver is often described as the body's chemical processing plant. It helps metabolise nutrients, processes medicines and other substances, produces bile and removes potentially harmful compounds from the bloodstream. But its influence does not stop at the liver. Growing research suggests that the liver is closely connected with the brain through a complex liver-brain axis involving the bloodstream, immune system, gut microbiome, metabolic signals and neural pathways. Changes in liver function can therefore have consequences far beyond digestion and metabolism.

This connection becomes particularly obvious in hepatic encephalopathy, a neurological complication of advanced liver disease. When a damaged liver can no longer adequately clear substances such as ammonia, these compounds can affect the brain and lead to confusion, changes in behaviour, problems with concentration, drowsiness and, in severe cases, coma.

But the relationship may extend beyond severe liver failure. Emerging research suggests that conditions such as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), commonly known as fatty liver disease, may also be associated with changes in cognition and brain health through inflammation, metabolic disturbances and gut-liver-brain signalling.

So, could looking after your liver also be a way of protecting your brain?

What Is The Liver-Brain Axis?

The liver-brain axis is not a single physical structure or pathway. It is a term used to describe the bidirectional communication network between the liver and the brain, involving metabolic, immune, hormonal, neural and gut-mediated signals.

The liver receives blood rich in nutrients and substances absorbed from the gut through the portal circulation. It then processes many of these compounds before they enter the wider circulation. At the same time, substances produced or altered by the liver can influence other organs, including the brain.

The gut-liver-brain connection adds another layer. Gut microbes produce metabolites that can influence immune and metabolic pathways, while the liver processes many compounds originating in the gut. Neural communication, including signals carried through the vagus nerve, also contributes to this wider network.

Dr Jaideep Bansal, Principal Director and HOD - Neurology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, explains the importance of this connection: "The liver is best known for filtering toxins and regulating metabolism, but research shows it also plays a vital role in brain health through the liver-brain axis."

When A Failing Liver Starts Affecting The Brain

One of the clearest examples of the liver-brain connection is hepatic encephalopathy (HE). The liver normally helps convert ammonia, a waste product generated during protein metabolism, into urea, which can then be eliminated from the body.

When severe liver dysfunction or cirrhosis compromises this process, or when blood bypasses the liver through abnormal vessels, ammonia and other potentially neurotoxic substances can accumulate in the circulation. Ammonia can enter the brain and disrupt the function of astrocytes, specialised cells that support neurons and help maintain the brain's chemical environment.

Dr Bansal says, "In chronic liver disease or liver failure, the liver cannot effectively convert ammonia into urea. As ammonia builds up in the bloodstream, it crosses the blood-brain barrier and accumulates in brain cells called astrocytes." The consequences can range from subtle cognitive changes to severe neurological dysfunction. According to the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, hepatic encephalopathy is a frequent and debilitating complication of chronic liver disease.

What Does Hepatic Encephalopathy Feel Like?

The neurological effects of liver dysfunction are not necessarily limited to obvious confusion.

A person may experience:

Poor concentration

Forgetfulness or slowed thinking

Changes in personality or behaviour

Excessive sleepiness

Disorientation

Slurred speech

Tremors or abnormal movements

Reduced alertness

In severe cases, hepatic encephalopathy can progress to loss of consciousness and coma. Dr Bansal says the condition can cause "poor concentration, confusion, personality changes, tremors, excessive sleepiness, and, in severe cases, coma."

Importantly, hepatic encephalopathy is a medical complication of significant liver dysfunction and should not be confused with ordinary forgetfulness or occasional brain fog.

It's Not Just About Ammonia

Ammonia is an important part of the story, but scientists now understand hepatic encephalopathy as a multifactorial disorder. Inflammation also plays a major role. Liver dysfunction can increase circulating inflammatory mediators, while changes in the immune system can affect the brain's own immune cells, called microglia. Astrocyte dysfunction and microglial activation can together contribute to altered brain function.

Dr Bansal says, "The liver also affects the brain through inflammation." This is particularly relevant when discussing metabolic liver disease.

Can Fatty Liver Affect Brain Health?

Possibly, and this is an area of rapidly developing research. MASLD is characterised by excess fat accumulation in the liver associated with metabolic dysfunction. It is strongly linked with conditions such as obesity, type 2 diabetes and abnormal blood lipids.

Recent research suggests that MASLD may be associated with cognitive dysfunction, although the exact mechanisms and the strength of the relationship are still being investigated. A 2024 review in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology noted evidence connecting MASLD with compromised brain health and cognitive dysfunction, with inflammation, vascular disease, brain ageing and neurodegeneration among the possible mechanisms.

A 2026 review published in the Journal of Molecular Neuroscience similarly described MASLD as a systemic condition potentially affecting cognition through inflammation, oxidative stress, insulin resistance, lipotoxicity and disruption of the gut-liver-brain axis.

However, it is important not to overstate the evidence. Much of the research is observational, mechanistic or based on experimental models. It does not establish that fatty liver directly causes dementia or that treating MASLD will necessarily prevent neurodegenerative disease.

How Does Inflammation Travel From The Liver To The Brain?

When the liver is chronically inflamed, inflammatory signalling molecules can enter the circulation. These include cytokines, proteins involved in coordinating immune responses. Persistent systemic inflammation may affect the blood-brain barrier and influence cells within the brain, including microglia.

Research in experimental MASLD has provided evidence linking liver inflammation with systemic inflammation, neuroinflammation and changes in brain function. One experimental study found increased microglial activation and reduced synaptic density alongside impaired memory in a model of early MASLD.

Dr Bansal explains: "Liver disorders, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), release inflammatory molecules called cytokines into the bloodstream. These molecules can reach the brain, activate immune cells known as microglia, and promote neuroinflammation." The proposed connection with cognitive decline is therefore biologically plausible, but researchers are still working out precisely how much liver disease contributes to different neurological conditions.

The Gut-Liver-Brain Connection

The gut is another important part of this conversation. Gut bacteria produce numerous metabolites, including substances involved in bile acid metabolism. The liver modifies and regulates many of these compounds, while bile acids themselves can act as signalling molecules affecting metabolism and other physiological processes.

Changes in the gut microbiome and intestinal barrier have been proposed as additional factors connecting liver disease with brain function. The nervous system is also involved. Signals between the gastrointestinal tract and brain travel through pathways including the vagus nerve, helping regulate appetite, metabolism and other functions.

Dr Bansal says this network "helps regulate appetite, metabolism, sleep, and overall energy homeostasis."

Can A Healthy Liver Help Protect The Brain?

There is a good reason to pay attention to liver health, although it would be premature to describe liver care as a proven strategy for preventing dementia.Many measures that protect the liver also support overall metabolic and cardiovascular health.

These include:

Maintaining a healthy body weight

Exercising regularly

Eating a balanced diet rich in vegetables, fruits and fibre

Managing diabetes and blood sugar

Addressing abnormal cholesterol and triglyceride levels

Limiting alcohol intake

Avoiding unnecessary or potentially harmful medicines and supplements

Getting appropriate medical care for chronic liver disease

For people with established liver disease, managing the underlying condition and following medical advice are particularly important. Dr Bansal emphasises that "maintaining a healthy liver may therefore help protect brain function."

What This Means For Brain Health

The liver-brain axis is changing how researchers think about neurological health. Instead of viewing the brain as an isolated organ, scientists are increasingly studying how metabolism, immunity, gut microbes and organs such as the liver interact with the central nervous system.

The emerging evidence is especially interesting in MASLD, where metabolic dysfunction and inflammation may affect several organs simultaneously. At the same time, researchers caution that the liver-brain relationship is complex. Cognitive changes can have many causes, and liver disease is only one possible contributor.

The liver may not be the first organ that comes to mind when we talk about memory, concentration or brain health, but the two are closely connected. In advanced liver disease, the consequences can be dramatic: accumulated ammonia and other metabolic disturbances can impair astrocytes and contribute to hepatic encephalopathy. In metabolic liver disease, emerging evidence points towards a more subtle relationship involving inflammation, insulin resistance, vascular changes, the gut microbiome and neuroinflammation.

As Dr Bansal puts it, "The brain does not function in isolation." The liver-brain axis is still an evolving area of research, but one message is already clear: looking after metabolic and liver health is an important part of looking after overall health, and may have implications for the brain that scientists are only beginning to understand.

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