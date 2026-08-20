Acid reflux can be uncomfortable, and it often shows up as heartburn. They leave a sour taste in your mouth or a burning sensation after meals. For some people, these symptoms may appear occasionally, while others may experience them more frequently.

Certain foods or everyday habits can make them worse and may need attention. Gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi shares some simple tips and lifestyle changes that may help keep acid reflux under control.

Tips to control acid reflux

1. Avoid eating 2-3 hours before bed

Waiting 2 to 3 hours before lying down gives your stomach time to empty its contents, lowering the pressure on the valve that keeps acid down. When you lie down with a full stomach, gravity no longer helps keep the acid where it belongs, making heartburn much more likely.

2. Raise the head of your bed

Raising the head of your bed by 6 to 8 inches uses gravity to keep stomach acid down. Do this using bed risers under the bed frame or a foam wedge under your mattress. Avoid stacking regular pillows, which can bend your waist and worsen reflux.

3. Limit alcohol and nicotine

Avoiding alcohol and nicotine helps control acid reflux because both substances relax the lower oesophageal sphincter, the valve that keeps stomach acid down and irritate your digestive lining.

4. Avoid late-night meals and trigger foods

Eating close to bedtime is a primary driver of nighttime acid reflux due to gravity and digestive timing. Digestion slows down significantly during sleep. Food sits in the stomach longer, creating prolonged pressure on the lower oesophageal sphincter. Fried items, fatty meats, and heavy dairy slow down digestion and weaken the LES muscle.

5. Lose weight if needed

Losing weight is one of the most effective long-term lifestyle treatments for reducing or completely resolving acid reflux symptoms. A modest weight reduction of 5% to 10% of your body weight can significantly decrease heartburn frequency.

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