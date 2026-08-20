Karnataka Health Minister U.T. Khader on Thursday appealed to the public to share information about the supply and sale of spurious and fake medicines, announcing cash rewards of Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 for credible inputs that help authorities uncover such networks.

It can be noted that a racket involving spurious drugs allegedly carrying labels of multinational pharmaceutical companies was unearthed in Ramanagara district, with drugs worth over Rs 5 crore seized on Wednesday. Seeking an interstate probe, Minister Khader had said the initial investigation has revealed possible links to fake drug manufacturing units operating in other parts of the country.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Khader said public cooperation was essential to dismantle the growing fake drug network in the state, particularly in view of the limited manpower available with the Health and Food Safety departments.

“We have a population of 6.5 crore in Karnataka, while only around 200 staff members are working in the Food Safety and Health departments. How much can we find out? The public must be aware of such developments and cooperate with us,” he said.

The Health Department has issued an appeal asking people to provide information through the 1902 helpline or a QR code made available by the department. The identity of those providing information will be kept confidential, officials said.

Khader urged people to be alert when they come across expensive medicines being sold at unusually low prices. “People must question how a pharmacist obtained a particular medicine at a cheaper price and pass that information to us. We will examine how the prices differ,” he said.

Additional Drug Controller Dr Umesh S. said the investigation into the spurious drug network had revealed that it had spread beyond Karnataka to other states.

Information about the network has been shared with drug controllers and state licensing authorities across the country. Officials have been asked to collect details regarding the supply of fake medicines to hospitals and medical stores and conduct inspections at pharmacies, he stated.

Drug authorities have also been directed to verify distributors involved in the sale of high-value multinational company medicines, including purchase records and batch details, to establish whether the medicines are genuine, he said.

According to officials, the network has links to Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, with oncologists, doctors and pharmacies among those being examined as part of the investigation.

During searches in Bidadi in Bengaluru South district, officials reportedly recovered medicine vials, labels, empty vials and drugs. A person identified as Prabhudev was also found at the location. Officials said the group had allegedly been operating for around six months and that more details would emerge after the investigation progresses.

Dr Umesh said a circular had been issued to all states and stakeholders regarding the spurious drugs and the batches identified so far. Drug control authorities in various states have also been alerted.

He said the information obtained from the persons currently in police custody could prove crucial to the investigation, adding that letters had already been sent to the respective state drug control authorities.

Minister Khader said the Health Department and Food Safety Department alone could not uncover the entire network and stressed the need for cooperation from all sections of society.

“Earlier also, good work was done, and now we are continuing that work. This network was busted based on small clues. Everyone in society must cooperate to expose the nexus,” he said.

The government has urged citizens to provide preliminary information on suspected fake or spurious medicines through the designated channels. Depending on the usefulness of the information, cash rewards ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 will be given, while confidentiality of informants will be maintained.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)