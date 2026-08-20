The Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University in Maharashtra's Nanded has secured an Indian patent for an innovative technology developed to improve the effectiveness of poorly water-soluble anti-tubercular drugs, officials said.

The patent, titled 'Nanostructured Delivery Device for Poorly Water-Soluble Anti-Tubercular Drugs and Method Thereof', has been granted for a period of 20 years, the public university said in a release on Wednesday.

The research focuses on using a nanostructured system to improve the delivery of anti-tubercular medicines that have poor water solubility. The technology has the potential to enhance the delivery of such drugs in the body and improve their therapeutic effectiveness, it said.

The development is being viewed as a significant contribution to the field of modern drug-delivery systems and could help address challenges associated with the effective administration of poorly water-soluble medicines, it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)