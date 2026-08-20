Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of fluticasone propionate nasal spray indicated for treatment of rhinitis.

The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for fluticasone propionate nasal spray of strength 0.05 mg/spray, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

Glenmark's fluticasone propionate nasal spray is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Flonase nasal spray, 0.05 mg/spray of Haleon US Holdings LLC, it added.

The company's product will be distributed in the US by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, the filing said.

Commenting on the approval, Glenmark President & Business Head, North America, Marc Kikuchi said it marks another step in expanding the company's respiratory portfolio in the US and builds on the strong foundation it has established in this therapeutic area.

Citing IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ended June 2026, the company said Flonase nasal spray market achieved annual sales of approximately USD 295.2 million.

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