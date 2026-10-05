Planning for pregnancy often begins months before the actual journey starts as women make changes to their diet and lifestyle. For those living with PMOS, however, there can be a few additional factors worth paying attention to before trying to conceive. Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary has now shared three things women with PMOS should focus on during the months leading up to pregnancy.

In a video shared on Instagram, she says, "There are the three things that we do differently in the zero trimester." The zero trimester is the 3-to-6-month period before conception when optimising health and lifestyle can improve fertility, egg and sperm quality.

3 Things Women With PMOS Should Do Before Pregnancy

1. Don't Rely On Blood Sugar Reports Alone

The nutritionist advises women with PMOS not to assume that normal fasting blood sugar levels automatically indicate good metabolic health. She adds, "The 2023 international PMOS guideline says clearly that the 75-gram glucose tolerance test is the most accurate one when it comes to PMOS, regardless of your weight. So basically, your normal report might just be the wrong test."

2. LH Surge Doesn't Always Confirm Ovulation

Rashi's second point is about not assuming that an LH surge automatically confirms ovulation. "In PMOS , a lot of times LH is already running high. So those ovulation strips, they are going to light up no matter what is happening. The only way to confirm that you've ovulated is wearing an aura ring or checking progesterone seven days after you ovulate," she explains.

3. Focus On Building Muscle Instead Of Just Losing Weight

Stop chasing weight loss and start building muscle because muscle is where you clear glucose very quickly. "That's the one that carries you through pregnancy and then postpartum as well. Look, weight loss and metabolic health are just not the same thing, you know," she mentions.

The nutritionist clarifies that while she is not guaranteeing pregnancy, ovulation can be measured and insulin resistance can be identified through appropriate testing. Rashi adds that when a PMOS case appears complicated, it may simply mean that the underlying factors have not been properly assessed.

