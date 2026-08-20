Cortisol is a hormone produced by the adrenal glands, which are located on top of each kidney. It plays a crucial role in various bodily functions, including the regulation of metabolism, immune response, blood pressure, and the body's stress response. Cortisol is often referred to as the stress hormone because its levels can increase in response to stressors, whether they are physical, emotional, or psychological. While cortisol is essential for life and everyday health, elevated cortisol levels over a prolonged period can lead to various health issues.

Some potential effects of chronic high cortisol include:

Weight gain

Sleep issues

Mood disorders like anxiety and depression

Weakened immune system

Digestive issues

Poor bone health

What is a cortisol face?

A cortisol face is a trending, non-medical term used to describe a rounder, puffier, and more swollen appearance of the face. These changes are largely linked to the distribution of fat and fluid retention associated with high cortisol levels. While everyday emotional stress can cause minor, temporary facial bloating, true cortisol face or moon face, results from severe, chronic high cortisol driven by prescription steroids or rare conditions like Cushing's syndrome.

How cortisol affects the face

When your body is flooded with excess cortisol over a long period, it fundamentally alters your facial structure through several mechanisms:

Cortisol triggers fat production and shifts where your body stores fat. It systematically deposits extra fat cells in the upper cheeks, jawline, and the sides of the face, creating a round shape.

Cortisol directs the kidneys to absorb more sodium. High sodium levels pull fluid out of your bloodstream and trap it inside the soft tissues of your face, causing water retention and swelling.

Cortisol also breaks down proteins like collagen and elastin, which thins and weakens your skin. This makes any built-up fluid and fat more visible.

Additionally, high cortisol levels increase oil (sebum) production in your skin. This can lead to clogged pores, stress acne, and more redness or flushing in your face.

How to get rid of cortisol face

Eliminating cortisol face requires addressing the root cause of the hormone elevation. There is no single topical cream or quick fix that reverses systemic hormonal swelling. To help reduce "cortisol face" and manage elevated cortisol levels, consider these strategies:

1. Stress management

Incorporating stress-reducing practices, such as mindfulness meditation, deep breathing exercises, yoga, or tai chi, into your daily routine can significantly enhance your overall well-being.

2. Exercise regularly

Engaging in regular physical activity can help lower cortisol levels and improve overall well-being. However, you should avoid continuous, ultra-intense, exhausting workouts if you are already chronically stressed, as they spike cortisol further. Opt instead for steady walking, yoga, or weight training with ample rest.

3. Sleep well

Ensure 7 to 9 hours of uninterrupted sleep per night. Deep sleep is the most powerful natural mechanism your body has to lower cortisol levels and repair tissues.

4. Eat right

Eat a nutritious diet rich in whole foods, such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats.

5. Reduce sugar and sodium

Lowering salt intake prevents tissues from aggressively trapping water, while cutting sugar keeps insulin stable.

6. Hydration

Staying well-hydrated supports overall health. When you stay well-hydrated, your kidneys function at their best to flush out excess sodium and waste, preventing swollen tissues caused by dehydration.

7. Seek support

If stress is overwhelming, consider talking to a mental health professional for guidance.

Making these lifestyle changes can help manage cortisol levels and, in turn, mitigate some of the physical effects associated with elevated cortisol.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.