Actor Hina Khan has shared a morning wellness ritual that has caught attention online. The actor revealed that she drinks a spoonful of olive oil mixed with hot water every morning after her walk. "In the morning, after my walk, I consume one spoonful of olive oil, mix it in hot water and drink it in one go," she said. Khan also shared that she was introduced to olive oil at an early age by her grandmother and follows the practice of navel oiling as part of her routine. But while olive oil is widely recognised as a healthy source of dietary fat, does drinking it with hot water offer any additional health benefits? Or is this simply another wellness ritual that has gained popularity on social media? According to Dr Mahendra Singh Rajput, Senior Consultant, Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, the answer lies in separating the benefits of olive oil itself from the claims surrounding the ritual.

Is Drinking Olive Oil Actually Healthy?

"A spoonful of olive oil chased by a glass of hot water may sound like another wellness ritual for social media. But olive oil itself is not a fad food," says Dr Rajput. Extra-virgin olive oil contains a high proportion of monounsaturated fatty acids, particularly oleic acid, along with polyphenols and other bioactive compounds. It's strongest evidence-based benefits come when it is consumed as part of an overall healthy dietary pattern rather than as a standalone health drink.

"The strongest evidence is for the Mediterranean dietary pattern. The landmark trial published in The New England Journal of Medicine showed that a Mediterranean diet with extra-virgin olive oil supplementation was associated with a significantly lower risk of major cardiovascular events compared with the control diet," says Dr Rajput. This means the potential benefit comes from the overall quality of the diet, which typically includes vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, fish and healthy fats.

"Drinking large amounts of Olive oil may also add unnecessary calories and can cause nausea, loose stools, or stomach discomfort in some people, and can steal peace of mind. Also, hot water can be soothing and help with hydration, but this remedy may not be effective. Using moderate amounts of extra-virgin olive oil in meals, along with vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, and adequate water intake, can help to stay healthy. It is better to avoid following any trends without the expert's knowledge," says Dr Nishant Tavade,Consultant Internal Medicine at NewEra Hospital, Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

Can Olive Oil Help With Constipation?

Olive oil may also have a role in digestive health. "Olive oil can help digestion and may be useful for some people with constipation," says Dr Rajput. He points to a 2025 double-blind clinical trial involving 140 adults with chronic constipation, in which consuming extra-virgin olive oil daily for four weeks improved stool consistency, bowel frequency, straining and the sensation of incomplete evacuation compared with refined olive oil. Previous clinical research has also suggested that dietary olive oil may help improve symptoms of constipation. However, this does not mean that everyone needs to drink a spoonful of olive oil every morning.

Does Olive Oil With Hot Water Detox The Body?

This is where the evidence becomes much weaker. "There is no substantial clinical evidence that the combination of olive oil and hot water has any special detoxification effect, melts abdominal fat, 'cleans' the intestine or speeds up metabolism," says Dr Rajput. The body already has sophisticated systems for removing waste. The liver and kidneys continuously perform these functions and do not require an oil-and-water cleanse to "detox" the body. Warm water may help with hydration and may simply feel comfortable as part of a morning routine. However, adding hot water does not transform olive oil into a more powerful therapeutic substance.

Can This Morning Hack Help You Lose Belly Fat?

One of the biggest claims associated with morning oil rituals is that they can "melt" abdominal fat or boost metabolism. There is no strong evidence that drinking olive oil with hot water specifically causes belly-fat loss. In fact, olive oil is calorie-dense.

"One tablespoon of olive oil has about 120 calories. Daily addition of it, without taking away another source of dietary fat, can sneakily increase total energy intake," explains Dr Rajput. For someone trying to lose weight, these additional calories can matter. Adding olive oil to an existing diet without adjusting overall calorie intake may work against a calorie deficit.

Is Olive Oil Better As Part Of A Meal?

For most people, the bigger nutritional benefit comes from incorporating good-quality extra-virgin olive oil into a balanced diet rather than treating it as a morning medicine. It can be used in salad dressings, cooking or alongside vegetables and other nutrient-rich foods. The overall dietary pattern matters more than the timing or ritual. As Dr Rajput explains, "The bigger benefit is eating good-quality extra-virgin olive oil as part of a well-rounded diet rather than thinking that a spoonful in hot water is some kind of metabolic shortcut."

What About Navel Oiling?

Hina Khan also mentioned practising navel oiling as part of her routine. While oiling the skin around the navel may feel soothing or moisturising, there is limited scientific evidence that applying oil to the navel provides systemic health benefits or improves digestion, metabolism or other internal organs. It should therefore be viewed as a personal wellness or skincare practice rather than a medically established treatment.

Should You Try Hina Khan's Olive Oil Ritual?

According to doctor, there is no need to adopt the routine simply because it works for a celebrity. If you enjoy olive oil and it fits into your overall diet, it can certainly be a nutritious source of healthy fats. However, drinking it with hot water is not necessary to obtain its established benefits. People who are trying to lose weight should also account for the calories in olive oil, particularly if it is being added on top of their usual dietary intake. Those with digestive symptoms or chronic constipation should discuss persistent problems with a healthcare professional rather than relying exclusively on wellness hacks.

Hina Khan's morning olive oil ritual may be a personal wellness habit, but there is an important distinction between the health benefits of olive oil and the unproven claims surrounding olive oil mixed with hot water. Extra-virgin olive oil can be part of a heart-healthy, balanced diet and may offer benefits for some people with constipation. But there is no substantial evidence that drinking it with hot water detoxifies the body, burns belly fat or significantly boosts metabolism. In short, olive oil can be healthy but the hot-water ritual is not a magic health hack.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.