What if a cancer drug could remain relatively inactive in healthy tissues and switch on only after reaching cancer cells? That is the idea behind a new experimental drug candidate developed by Indian researchers. Scientists have developed a "smart" cancer drug called RK-251, which is designed to become activated in cancer cells that contain high levels of reactive oxygen species (ROS). The approach could potentially make cancer treatment more selective and reduce damage to healthy cells. However, there is an important caveat: RK-251 is still an experimental drug and has only been studied in preclinical models. It cannot currently be considered a replacement for chemotherapy or other established cancer treatments. The research was led by Dr Asis Bala from the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, in collaboration with Dr K.P. Bhabak from the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati. The findings have been published in the ACS Journal of Medicinal Chemistry.

Why Is Chemotherapy Often Associated With Side Effects?

Chemotherapy works by targeting rapidly dividing cells. Since many cancer cells multiply quickly, this makes them vulnerable to chemotherapy drugs. However, some healthy cells also divide rapidly. These include cells in the hair follicles, digestive tract and bone marrow.

As a result, chemotherapy can cause side effects such as hair loss, nausea, mouth sores, fatigue and reduced blood-cell counts, although the type and severity vary depending on the drug and treatment regimen. This has encouraged researchers to develop therapies that can distinguish cancer cells from healthy cells more precisely.

How Does RK-251 Work?

The key idea behind RK-251 is to exploit a characteristic of many cancer cells: higher levels of reactive oxygen species, or ROS. ROS are chemically reactive molecules that are naturally produced during cellular processes. Cells normally maintain mechanisms to keep these molecules under control. However, cancer cells can have altered metabolism and elevated oxidative stress, resulting in higher ROS levels than many normal cells. RK-251 has been designed to take advantage of this difference. When the drug enters an environment with elevated ROS, the molecule can undergo a chemical change that releases an active anticancer compound called NBDHEX. In simple terms, the drug is designed to act like a molecular switch: the cancer cell's environment helps turn the drug on.

What Does NBDHEX Do?

Once released, NBDHEX targets proteins involved in cancer-cell survival and treatment resistance. By interfering with these pathways, the compound may make it more difficult for cancer cells to survive. The researchers therefore hope that RK-251 could deliver the anticancer activity of NBDHEX more selectively to tumour cells while reducing exposure of healthy tissues. However, laboratory activity does not automatically translate into successful treatment in humans.

What Did The Early Research Show?

In preclinical experiments, RK-251 demonstrated promising activity against triple-negative breast cancer cells, an aggressive form of breast cancer that can be challenging to treat. The researchers reported stronger effects against cancer cells compared with healthy cells in their experimental models. The candidate was also studied in zebrafish embryos (Danio rerio).

The behavioural and toxicity assessment did not show obvious signs of toxicity under the conditions tested. The researchers also observed the expected fluorescence response in the presence of reactive oxygen species, supporting the proposed mechanism of ROS-triggered activation. These findings are encouraging, but they represent an early stage of drug development.

Does This Mean RK-251 Can Replace Chemotherapy?

This is perhaps the most important distinction to make when discussing the new research. RK-251 has shown potential in laboratory and preclinical studies, but it has not yet established safety and effectiveness in human clinical trials.

Before an experimental cancer drug can become a standard treatment, researchers need to determine whether it is safe, how the human body absorbs and processes it, what dose is appropriate, whether it actually shrinks or controls tumours in patients, and whether its benefits outweigh its risks.

Clinical trials typically progress through several stages, beginning with studies focused primarily on safety and dosing before larger trials examine effectiveness and compare the treatment with existing therapies. Therefore, it is premature to describe RK-251 as a chemotherapy replacement.

Why Is The Research Still Important?

Despite being early-stage research, the concept behind RK-251 could be significant. Cancer is not a single disease. Different cancers have different biological characteristics, and even patients with the same type of cancer can respond differently to treatment. Developing drugs that respond to specific characteristics of tumour cells is one approach researchers are exploring to make treatment more targeted.

The ROS-activated strategy used by RK-251 is particularly interesting because it attempts to exploit a biological difference between cancer cells and normal tissues.

If the approach proves safe and effective in further studies, it could potentially become part of a future generation of more targeted cancer therapies.

What Happens Next?

The next step is further preclinical validation. Researchers will need to establish how consistently RK-251 activates inside tumours, how selective its action remains in more complex biological systems, what potential toxicities may emerge, and whether the drug can produce meaningful anticancer effects in animal models.

Only after sufficient preclinical evidence would the candidate potentially move towards human clinical trials and regulatory evaluation.

Even if it eventually reaches patients, RK-251 may not replace chemotherapy altogether. Depending on the cancer type and treatment response, targeted drugs may ultimately be used alongside chemotherapy, immunotherapy, surgery or other treatments.

RK-251 represents an interesting approach to cancer drug development: instead of simply delivering a powerful anticancer compound throughout the body, researchers are attempting to create a molecular system that becomes activated in the environment of cancer cells.

Early laboratory and zebrafish studies suggest that the candidate has promising anticancer activity and may have a degree of selectivity towards tumour cells. But it is far too early to say that RK-251 can replace chemotherapy. For now, the drug remains an experimental candidate. Its real potential will only become clear after extensive preclinical testing and, ultimately, well-designed human clinical trials.

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