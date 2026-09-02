Earth Set To Overshoot Paris Agreement's 1.5 Degree Threshold Of Warming: UN

The planet is set to overshoot the critical 1.5 degree Celsius threshold or the lower limit of the Paris Agreement in the next few years, a new United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report released today said.

Even an optimistic scenario of current country pledges - i.e. full implementation of all national climate plans plus meeting net-zero emissions targets - puts expected peak temperature rise at 1.8 degree Celsius over pre-industrial levels.

This would mean the planet would be facing severe impacts of climate change including significant changes to ice sheets, sea ice, glaciers, permafrost and snow.

For example, glaciers could lose more than a quarter of their mass by 2100, which could raise sea levels by 9 to 12.5 cm and permanently alter water availability in many places. The report sounded alarm days after the August 26 flash floods in Nepal and Tibet following a glacier collapse which led to seismic signals and devastating flash floods downstream, killing over 1,000 people.

"There are no good outcomes if we remain above 1.5 degree Celsius. Across the globe, extreme heatwaves are already proving that climate impacts will strike faster, hit harder, and last longer - costing more lives and causing deeper disruption, now is the time we must double down on climate action. We can - and must - get on the right path. By cutting greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening resilience and adaptation, and ensuring exceedance of 1.5 degree Celsius is as small and short as possible," UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen said.

Other risks and impacts include faster sea-level rise, a higher likelihood of collapse of ecosystems such as coral reefs, more extreme heat and wildfires. There is also a higher risk of irreversible tipping points to global systems such as the West Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets, the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) and the Amazon rainforest - which would reshape the world forever.

While there are uncertainties around the timings and strength of these impacts and tipping points, it is still possible to bring temperatures down and achieve global goals in the Paris Agreement, the UNEP has stressed.

The report, Limiting Overshoot', identifies an "overshoot, peak, and decline" pathway as the best remaining options to minimise the magnitude and duration of this overshoot and try to return to below 1.5 degree Celsius as soon as possible.

"This summer's scorching heat, raging wildfires and deadly floods are a warning of what lies ahead. We must make the overshoot above 1.5 degrees as small and short as possible. That demands an overshoot of ambition," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

This pathway would minimise peak temperature rise through immediate and sustained cuts to greenhouse gas emissions, including methane, on the road to net-zero and bring down temperatures through long-term net-negative emissions, with carefully governed Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) - the process of removing carbon from the air and storing it through afforestation or other means - an essential part of the mix.