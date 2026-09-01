The Nepal Paradox: Near-Zero Emissions, Catastrophic Climate Costs

In the early hours of August 26, 2026, a huge wall of water, mud and boulders swept through the high-altitude valleys of Central Nepal. Located high in the Himalayas near the Nepal-China border, a massive glacial collapse sent a violent surge through the Lhende Khola into the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems. Within minutes, water levels along the Trishuli rose rapidly, damaging automatic flood-monitoring stations before emergency warnings could be transmitted.

The devastation across the Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading districts was immediate and severe. Rasuwagadhi saw entire settlements and international border infrastructure swept away.

Critical road links and bridges disappeared, while power generation collapsed as floodwaters submerged underground tunnels at major hydropower projects.

The recent events in Nepal and the story behind the floods are not simple; they are far more complex. While looking for answers, experts confidently and almost immediately point to one important phenomenon: climate change. Behind the phenomenon lies a glaring contradiction.

Nepal contributes less than 0.1% of total global greenhouse-gas emissions. Despite producing a negligible fraction of global warming pollutants, the landlocked Himalayan country remains at risk, directly exposed to the effects of global climate change.

The disaster exposes a structural asymmetry. The bottom line is that the physical atmospheric processes driving global temperature increases are generated mostly by high-emitting industrial nations. However, the geography of the high Himalayas acts as a physical and geographic factor, converting global temperature rises into violent, localised destruction.

Climate Injustice And Global Accountability

To understand the phenomenon better, NDTV spoke to Shashi Chaudhary, Director of the Nepal Environmental Research Institute (NERI), who stressed that viewing these catastrophes purely through a physical or geographical lens overlooks the core issue:

"The recent tragedy in Nepal should remind the world that climate change is not simply an environmental problem. It is a question of justice and accountability. How is it fair that a country contributing less than 0.1% of global greenhouse-gas emissions has to bear some of the harshest consequences of the climate crisis? We can't simply blame Nepal's vulnerable topography and move on."

Like Chaudhary, many experts question the disproportionate impact of climate change, with Nepal bearing a large share of the consequences despite contributing relatively little to global emissions.

Chaudhary notes that while Nepal has aggressively pursued domestic climate resilience through its National Adaptation Plan, community disaster preparedness networks and anticipatory action protocols, a developing nation cannot absorb global climate shocks alone:

"Nepal has been taking steps to build resilience through its National Adaptation Plan, community disaster preparedness and anticipatory action. But a country with limited resources cannot do this alone.

"Countries with greater historical responsibility for emissions must also take greater responsibility and act proactively to support vulnerable nations in building climate-resilient infrastructure, strengthening early warning systems and improving disaster preparedness. This is not charity; it is a matter of responsibility, accountability and fairness."

Fragile Himalayan Ecosystems And Extreme Vulnerability

The physical vulnerability of the Himalayan ecosystem means that warming temperatures trigger rapid, cascading hazards—ranging from glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) and high-altitude ice-rock avalanches to erratic, high-intensity monsoon surges.

NDTV also spoke to Dr Ramesh Raj Pant, Assistant Professor at the Central Department of Environmental Science at Tribhuvan University. Dr Pant outlines how the extreme terrain turns atmospheric changes into existential threats for local communities:

"Nepal's contribution to global greenhouse-gas emissions is negligible, yet the Himalayan nation finds itself on the frontline of climate devastation. With its rugged topography, fragile ecosystems and low adaptive capacity, the country is uniquely vulnerable to cascading disasters—glacial lake outburst floods, erratic monsoon rains and landslides. These hazards not only destroy infrastructure but also erode livelihoods, food security and cultural heritage. The tragedy lies in the disproportionate impact: nations like Nepal, which have contributed least to the climate crisis, are paying the highest price."

Dr Pant emphasises that in high-altitude zones, climate adaptation is a prerequisite for immediate human survival:

"This injustice underscores the urgent need for climate justice, where high-emitting countries must take responsibility by providing finance, technology transfer and inclusive governance support. For Nepal, resilience is not just about adaptation—it is about survival in a world where the climate crisis is deepening and equity in the global response remains elusive."

What Nepal Expects From The World

As search and rescue operations give way to long-term recovery, the financial burden on Nepal's economy threatens to divert critical resources away from healthcare, education and poverty reduction. Emergency humanitarian aid provides short-term relief, but long-term recovery requires systemic financial backing.

Chaudhary points to what the international community and multilateral institutions must deliver to prevent temporary aid from leaving communities permanently vulnerable:

"We appreciate the support and commitment of the international community in providing immediate humanitarian assistance. However, the needs of displaced people do not end with emergency relief. They need support to rebuild their homes, restore their livelihoods, return to work and regain their economic independence. Recovery should not leave people dependent on relief; it should help them rebuild secure and sustainable livelihoods."

To achieve this, funding mechanisms must shift from short-term loans towards long-term, concessional climate financing tailored for disaster recovery:

"At the national level, Nepal needs to rebuild not simply what has been destroyed, but in a way that reduces the risks of future disasters. Multilateral development banks, international climate funds, donor countries and development partners must provide long-term, concessional reconstruction finance to help Nepal rebuild climate-resilient roads, bridges, settlements and other critical infrastructure, strengthen early-warning and disaster-response systems, and improve risk-sensitive land-use and infrastructure planning," he adds.

Domestic Realities: What Nepal Must Do Internally

While calling for global equity, experts emphasise that national resilience requires strict enforcement of internal risk governance and land-use planning. The August 26 flood demonstrated that reactive emergency relief cannot replace structural changes in how mountain infrastructure and settlements are planned.

Following the promulgation of Nepal's 2015 Constitution, the nation enacted major disaster management policy updates, including the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2017, the establishment of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), and the adoption of the Climate Change Policy of 2019. However, putting these policies into practice across all three tiers of government—federal, provincial and local—remains an ongoing hurdle.

Chaudhary argues that local and national authorities must stop approving infrastructure projects without fully integrating environmental risk assessments into their design:

"Nepal also must continue investing in enhanced risk mapping, high-tech early warning systems, resilient infrastructure and local disaster preparedness. But, more importantly, we need to rethink how we plan our rural and urban development. Development cannot come at the cost of human lives. Before approving infrastructure and development projects, we need to properly assess the risks they create for communities and the environment, and make sure those risks are built into the planning process."

Examining existing development along river basins, Chaudhary points out the gaps in municipal planning and federal enforcement:

"Just look at some of the settlements along our rivers. Are we really applying risk-sensitive land-use planning? Local governments need to take these risks much more seriously when approving settlements and infrastructure. And the central government must ensure that these standards are properly enforced, not just written into policies and plans. If we continue developing without considering the risks we are creating, we are turning natural hazards into disasters that could have been prevented, or at least significantly reduced."

Dr Pant reinforces that strengthening internal disaster governance, alongside transboundary basin-level cooperation with neighbouring countries, is crucial for long-term survival:

"The recent devastation in Nepal is a stark reminder that nations with fragile geographies and negligible emissions are paying the highest price for a crisis they did not create. The Himalayan terrain magnifies risks—glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), landslides and erratic monsoons—while limited infrastructure leaves communities dangerously exposed. The lesson is clear: reactive relief is not enough. What Nepal urgently needs is resilient infrastructure, decentralised rescue systems and proper coordination between government, security forces, local communities and other countries at the basin level."

In conclusion, Dr Pant highlights how the Himalayas are a shared ecosystem. He explains how the tragedy has underscored the urgent need for strong regional institutions, the installation of early warning systems at the transboundary basin level, and genuine cooperation among neighbouring countries.

He says: "Nepal, India and China must work together to build robust early warning systems, strengthen basin management and monitor GLOFs to safeguard lives and property in the future… Nepal's tragedy is not just a national disaster; it is a global call to action for equity, preparedness and solidarity in the face of a warming planet."