US Woman On Kailash Trip Missing After Nepal Floods, Family Seeks Help

For families waiting on news of a missing loved one, every minute feels endless. As Nepal deals with the aftermath of a devastating flash flood and continues to issue warnings, families of those caught up in the disaster are desperately searching for information, going through every official update in the hope of finding a clue.

The flood not only affected people in Nepal. It also caught up tourists and pilgrims travelling through the region. Among them was 60-year-old American citizen Mary Sorensen, who was on her way back from the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra as part of the Isha Sacred Walks group (Group S3).

As news of the flood spread, Mary's family, including her son Riley Wildeman and daughter-in-law Lauren Wildeman, tried repeatedly to reach her to check she was safe. When those attempts failed, they turned to authorities, the media and rescue teams for help.

According to the family, Sorensen was last seen at the Gyirong Immigration Facility in Tibet at around 9 am on 26 August. Her group was travelling with tour operator Trekkers Societies, heading to Kathmandu before continuing to Delhi and then the United States.

Just minutes after her group arrived at the facility, a huge flash flood, caused by a glacier collapse further up the mountain, swept down the river valley. The surge destroyed the Gyirong border checkpoint and the infrastructure around it, cutting off power and phone networks across the region.

Speaking to NDTV, Riley Wildeman appealed directly to rescue teams, disaster relief groups and diplomatic staff on both sides of the border to help find his mother.

With phone and internet networks still down across the border area, the family is asking anyone working near Gyirong, Timure, Syabrubesi or Rasuwa to check emergency lists and shelter records for her name.

Anyone with information about Mary Sorensen is asked to contact her family:

Family Contact: Riley Wildeman

Phone / WhatsApp: +1 770-778-8072

Email: riley.wildeman@gmail.com