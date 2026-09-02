Tirumala Temple Board Official's Premises Raided In Corruption Probe

The Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday launched simultaneous searches at multiple premises linked to Mendu Lokanatham, Deputy Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the world-renowned Tirumala hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara.

The searches, which began at around 6 am, are part of an investigation into allegations that the TTD official possesses assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Seven ACB teams, led by DSP Srinivasa Rao, conducted searches at Lokanatham's residence in Peddakapu Layout, his office in Tirumala, a guest house and the residences of relatives in Tirupati and Chellur. His bank lockers at the State Bank of India's STV Nagar branch in Tirupati were also checked, officials said.

The TTD, formally known as Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, is the statutory body responsible for the administration and management of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tirumala, one of the most prominent and revered Hindu pilgrimage centres in the world.

ACB officials are examining property documents, gold, financial records and other valuables to determine the extent of the assets and their sources. The searches were reportedly conducted under warrants issued by the Nellore ACB Court.

ACB chief Atul Singh said the exact value of the alleged disproportionate assets and details of any seizures would be disclosed after verification.

Lokanatham is currently serving as the Temple Deputy EO at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple and has previously held several positions within the TTD.

The searches and investigation are continuing. The allegations are yet to be established through due legal process.

