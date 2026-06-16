Rs 32 Lakh, Gold Seized After Raids On 12 Locations Linked To Telangana Official

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday carried out extensive raids against Sunkari Narahari, Deputy Director of the Lands and Survey Department (Multi Zone-2), over allegations that he amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The searches were conducted under the supervision of ACB DSP Gangasani Sridhar. Simultaneous raids were conducted at Narahari's residence in Chatrinaka, his office in Narayanguda, and properties belonging to his relatives, friends and close associates.

According to ACB officials, searches were conducted at 11 to 12 locations in and around Hyderabad. During the raids, investigators reportedly seized large amounts of cash, gold ornaments, bank records and property documents.

Sources said around Rs 32 lakh in cash was recovered from Narahari's residence. Officials also found documents related to several plots, houses and other investments. Preliminary investigations indicate that Narahari may have made substantial investments in real estate and accumulated assets far beyond his declared income.

The ACB is also examining bank accounts, deposits and financial transactions linked to Narahari and his family members. Officials are verifying documents related to several companies that were allegedly floated in the names of relatives and associates.

The searches continued as teams examined financial records and property papers. ACB officials said a detailed assessment of the assets is underway and the exact value of the seized properties will be known only after the investigation is completed.

Officials said further action will be taken based on the evidence collected during the raids.