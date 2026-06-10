Top Telangana Official Arrested, Illegal Assets Worth 18 Crores Found

Mohan Naik Jarupla, the Engineer-in-Chief of the Roads and Buildings Department, has been arrested by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a disproportionate assets case.

The case was booked under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act following allegations that he accumulated assets beyond his known sources of income during his government service. Acting on the case, ACB officials conducted searches at his office, residence, and 15 other locations linked to relatives, associates, and beneficiaries.

During the raids, investigators reportedly uncovered a large number of immovable and movable assets.

According to the ACB, the assets identified include five agricultural land parcels spread across 19.38 acres in Mullangi village of Dichpally Mandal, Nizamabad district, officially valued at around Rs 82.9 lakh.

Officials also found seven flats, including three in Kompally and four in Gachibowli, with a combined official value of approximately Rs 7.35 crore. Among the major properties detected were a triplex villa in Miyapur valued at about Rs 2.5 crore, a newly constructed house in Kukatpally worth around Rs 62.14 lakh, and an advance payment of Rs 1 crore made towards the purchase of another newly built villa in Nizampet.

"The market value of these properties is expected to be significantly higher than the official valuation mentioned in the records," said the ACB.

The searches also led to the seizure of Rs 55 lakh in cash, bank deposits worth around Rs 1.44 crore, gold ornaments weighing nearly 2.5 kg valued at about Rs 2 crore, and silver ornaments weighing around 6 kg worth Rs 3.6 lakh. Household articles valued at Rs 1.26 crore, electronic gadgets including nine mobile phones and four laptops worth Rs 11.25 lakh, and two vehicles valued at Rs 25 lakh were also identified.

Based on the assets detected so far, the ACB has estimated the total value at Rs 17.95 crore.

However, officials believe the actual market value could be substantially higher, potentially over 100 crore, considering prevailing real estate prices in Hyderabad and surrounding areas.

"The verification of additional assets is still underway, and the investigation is continuing," an ACB official said.

The accused officer was arrested and produced before the Special Court for ACB cases in Hyderabad for judicial proceedings while further investigation was in progress.