Mumbai's 110-Year-Old Parsi Dairy Farm Licence Suspended; Rs 1.90 Crore Worth Goods Seized In Statewide Crackdown

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Maharashtra carried out extensive enforcement actions across the state between July 14 and July 15, 2026, targeting food adulteration, unsafe food products, dairy products, and banned food items.

Major Enforcement Actions

Parsi Dairy Farm Licence Suspended

The FDA immediately suspended the FSSAI licence of Parsi Dairy Farm Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai, after inspectors found serious food safety and hygiene violations, including mould growth, poor sanitation, pest infestation, inadequate food handling practices, and missing expiry information on products.

Goregaon Milk Tampering Case

A joint operation with the Crime Branch in Goregaon led to action against two milk vendors accused of tampering with packaged milk. Authorities seized and destroyed 822 milk packets (558 litres) worth Rs 39,503. Two accused were arrested, and an FIR was registered.

Govandi Dairy Raid

FDA officials destroyed 1,683 litres of loose pasteurised buffalo milk being sold in violation of state regulations requiring sealed, tamper-evident packaging. The stock was valued at Rs 1.07 lakh.

Mulund Food Establishment Action

At a Mulund-based establishment, officials seized 61.25 kg of cheese products, barfi and paneer worth Rs 19,759 due to labelling violations and suspected misbranding.

Palghar Dairy Seizure

FDA officials seized dairy products worth Rs 32.10 lakh from a Palghar facility linked to Parsi Dairy Farm over suspected misbranding and quality concerns.

Vasai Dairy Operation

At Shiv Dairy in Vasai, authorities seized 181 kg of loose paneer worth Rs 57,920 for suspected quality violations and operating without valid registration.

Navi Mumbai Spice Market Raid

The FDA seized 439 kg of green cardamom worth Rs 11.24 lakh from a trader at APMC Vashi over suspected substandard quality and misleading labelling.

Sangli Milk Adulteration Cases

Two separate actions in Sangli uncovered suspected milk adulteration involving refined oil and dairy permeate powder. Milk and adulteration materials valued at over Rs 18,700 were seized and destroyed.

Crackdown on Banned Food Products

Akola Factory Busted

A raid at an industrial unit in Akola uncovered the manufacturing of banned food products. FDA officials seized finished products, raw materials, machinery and packaging material worth Rs 1.23 crore. Legal action has been initiated.

Jalgaon Seizure

Banned food products worth Rs 12.15 lakh were seized in Jalgaon, and a criminal case was registered against two individuals.

Malad and Vikhroli Operations

Separate operations in Mumbai's Malad and Vikhroli areas resulted in the seizure of banned food products worth Rs 1.27 lakh and Rs 27,350, respectively, with criminal cases registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Food Safety laws.

Other Food Safety Actions

Mango pulp worth about Rs 79 lakh was sampled from a Wadala processing unit.

48 kg of samosas were seized from a Nashik establishment operating without proper licensing.

Expired soft drink stock seized from a resort in Amravati.

Loose toddy seized in Vasai.

Food products worth Rs 8.14 lakh were seized from a trader in Pune's Market Yard over suspected quality and labelling violations.

Key Highlights

2,317 litres of milk, 30 litres of refined edible oil used for adulteration, and 6,849.25 kg of dairy products were seized.

Value of the dairy-related seizures: Rs 45.78 lakh.

A prohibited food manufacturing unit was busted in Akola on July 16, with stocks worth approximately Rs 1.23 crore seized.

11 FIRs were registered in cases involving banned products such as gutkha and pan masala.

16 persons were arrested, and prohibited products worth Rs 1.37 crore were seized.

Other food products worth Rs 53.10 lakh and weighing 11,947.89 kg were seized.

57 hotels, restaurants and dhabas inspected; 27 establishments issued improvement notices.

Total value of goods seized in all actions: Rs 1,90,75,845.40.

Total raids conducted: 24.

AI-Based Public Grievance Portal Launched

The Maharashtra FDA has launched an AI-based Food & Drug Grievance Portal, enabling citizens to directly lodge complaints regarding food adulteration, unsafe food products, counterfeit medicines, and other FDA-related issues. Complaints can be filed in Marathi, Hindi, or English, including through voice input. The portal is available at https://complaints.mahafda.in.

Public Advisory

The FDA has urged citizens to report food adulteration, unsafe food products, counterfeit medicines, and other violations through: