5 Plots, 4 Flats, Villa, SUVs: Hyderabad Engineer With Over '100-Crore Assets'

In a major anti-corruption crackdown, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested B Ravinder, the chief engineer of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), in a disproportionate assets (DA) case after conducting simultaneous raids at his residence, office and nine other locations linked to his relatives, associates and alleged benamidars.

The searches unearthed a large portfolio of movable and immovable assets, with the ACB officially valuing the seized assets at Rs 9.24 crore based on registration records. Given the sharp appreciation in real estate prices across Hyderabad's western growth corridor, the current market value of the recovered properties is assessed at beyond Rs 100 crore.

The assets seized include five open plots at Kondakal, Kistapur and Pasamaila in Ranga Reddy district; four residential flats in Narsingi and Nanakramguda; four acres of agricultural land at Gudur village near Shamshabad, a 300-square-yard semi-finished villa at Mokila, and a G+4 commercial-cum-residential building at Masjid Banda, Kondapur.

The ACB also recovered Rs 3.82 lakh in cash, bank deposits worth Rs 45.05 lakh, 1.44 kg of gold ornaments valued at Rs 36.7 lakh, 12.5 kg of silver worth Rs 10 lakh, household articles valued at Rs 17.24 lakh, electronic gadgets worth Rs 9.32 lakh, and four luxury vehicles - an Innova HyCross, Tata Safari, Innova Crysta and Mahindra XUV - collectively valued at Rs 1.16 crore.

The accused officer has been sent to judicial remand.

The bureau said further investigation is underway to verify additional assets, financial transactions and suspected benami holdings.