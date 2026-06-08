Woman Officer Goes Undercover, Exposes Alleged Sex Racket At Hyderabad Pub

In a late-night operation led by a young woman IPS officer exposed alleged immoral activities and multiple regulatory violations at a popular pub in Hyderabad's Kukatpally area under Cyberabad.

In the early hours of Sunday, DCP Kukatpally Riti Raj, a 2018-batch Telangana cadre officer, personally spearheaded a discreet verification exercise before leading a surprise raid on Kings and Queens Pub, popularly known as Club Masti.

Sources said that the operation was launched after police received credible intelligence regarding suspicious activities inside the pub.

According to police, the establishment was allegedly facilitating solicitation and prostitution. Investigators also found that the management had failed to implement safeguards to prevent minors from entering a liquor-serving premises. The pub was allegedly operating beyond permitted timings, serving food and liquor in violation of regulations and functioning without a valid police No Objection Certificate (NOC).

"Prima facie evidence indicates that women were being used to attract male customers and generate inflated bills for wrongful gain," police said.

Investigators further suspect that the management was facilitating immoral activities and allegedly procuring women for customers.

During the operation, nine staff members, including four women and five men, were taken into custody and shifted to KPHB Police Station for further legal action.

Police records show the pub had previously been booked in multiple criminal cases during 2025. Despite earlier action, authorities allege that violations continued.

A fresh case has now been registered under relevant provisions of the BNS and the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act.

"The raid was based on evidence gathered during the operation. Further investigation is underway," police said.

An alumna of Delhi Public School, Patna (2010), Riti Raj went on to graduate from the prestigious National Law University, Delhi (2016), before cracking the Civil Services Examination and joining the Indian Police Service in 2018. She has since served in key assignments, including Cyber Crimes and the Madhapur Zone of Cyberabad of Hyderabad, before taking charge as DCP Kukatpally. She is also heading the SIT investigation into the case against Bandi Bhageerath Sai, the son of Union Minister of state (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar.