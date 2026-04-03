Telangana Cops Conduct Anti-Drug Raid At Pub, 8 Test Positive

The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), a special anti-narcotics force established in Telangana on Thursday night carried out inspections during an event at a pub and found eight people allegedly positive for drugs.

All eight were then taken to the Cyberabad Police Station for questioning and further investigation.

The raid was conducted by the EAGLE anti-drug team under the Gachibowli police limits as part of intensified checks at pubs and nightlife venues in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Telugu actress Hema was also tested during the raid, but she later released a video on Instagram saying her result was negative and that she had "nothing to hide".

Hema's name had earlier surfaced in the 2024 Bengaluru rave party drugs case, where police claimed she tested positive and later named her in the chargesheet. She was accused of attending and allegedly helping organise the party at a farmhouse near Electronic City, where more than 80 people reportedly tested positive for drugs.

At that time, Hema had denied the allegations and said she was being targeted. The controversy had become one of the biggest drug-related cases involving a Telugu film personality.

Now, after the Hyderabad pub raid, Hema says the latest negative report proves the allegations against her are false.

However, police are continuing their investigation into the Quake Arena case and are waiting for full forensic and medical reports of the eight people who tested positive.