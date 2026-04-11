From Housewarming To Drug Bust: Home-Buyer Stumbles Upon Cannabis Farm In UK

A house buyer in Cambridgeshire got quite the surprise when they unlocked their new home for the first time, only to find a fully operational cannabis farm inside. Cambridgeshire Police shared photographs of the property, located in the quiet village of Manea, showing dozens of illegal cannabis plants crammed inside the house.

The plants, easily recognisable by their distinctive leaves, were growing in black pots under artificial grow lights in what appeared to be a makeshift setup in a basement or back room. Humidifiers and tangled wires could also be seen in the images, while a second photograph showed the crop glowing under bright orange lamps, with many plants already developing early buds.

Officers believe between 50 and 70 plants were growing at the property, capable of producing up to 25 pounds of cannabis. On the black market, such a haul could have fetched anywhere between 30,000 and 70,000 pounds (Rs 32 lakh to Rs 75 lakh), with a single gram typically selling for between 8 and 15 pounds (Rs 860 to Rs 1,600).

Cambridgeshire Police announced the discovery on Facebook, saying the new owners were greeted with the surprise when they opened up the property for the first time. They added that officers attended the scene to remove the plants and that an investigation is currently ongoing. No arrests have been made so far.

The post attracted a wave of comments from amused members of the public. One person wrote that it was the best housewarming present ever, while another joked that plants are a traditional housewarming gift.

Police are now urging members of the public to stay alert to the signs of illegal cannabis farms in their neighbourhoods. These can include frequent visitors at unusual hours, blacked-out windows, condensation on windows even in warm weather, and bright lights visible throughout the night.

Other indicators include tampered electricity meters, unusually high electricity bills, a strong and distinctive smell, noise from fans, and large quantities of plant pots, chemicals, fertilisers or compost on the premises.