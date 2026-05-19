Gujarat Woman Plots Lover's Murder With Second Lover After Hitman Fails

The Ahmedabad City Crime Branch has successfully cracked a complex murder case that was previously dismissed as an accidental death in the Surendranagar district. Operating on human intelligence and groundwork, crime branch officials exposed a deep conspiracy driven by personal relationships, uncovering the grim reality behind a crime of passion.

The investigation gained momentum when Crime Branch officials received credible intelligence regarding the suspicious disappearance and subsequent death of Shantigiri Vishnugiri Goswami, a resident of Soldi village in the Dhrangadhra taluka of Surendranagar district. Initially, an unidentified body recovered from a canal area in Surendranagar led local authorities to register the incident as an accidental death. However, when the Ahmedabad Crime Branch took over the case and initiated an inquiry, strong indicators of a deliberate, criminal act began to surface.

The background of the case reveals a tangled web of relationships within the family. Jagruti Goswami was first married to Sukhdevgiri Goswami, with whom she had two children. She later fell in love with her husband's elder brother, Shantigiri Goswami, eventually abandoning her first husband and children to elope with him.

The couple then married and started a new life in another village, where Shantigiri worked as a truck driver and was frequently away from home for weeks at a time. During his absences, Kantilal alias Bharatbhai Laljibhai Sabariya reportedly rented a house next door to the couple, leading to a close relationship between him and Jagruti fueled by persistent domestic disputes between the victim and his wife.

Driven by these conflicts, Jagruti and Kantilal initially plotted to eliminate Shantigiri by hiring a contract killer named Yunis for Rs 25,000.

One night, Yunis entered the house intending to carry out the murder but lost his courage upon seeing Shantigiri asleep. Instead of executing the plan, he quietly took a photograph of the sleeping man and sent it to Jagruti, falsely claiming the task was complete. Believing her husband was dead, Jagruti paid him the money, though the fraud was exposed when the truck driver later woke up.

Domestic Disputes And Secret Liaisons Lead To Deadly Plot

When the contract killing failed, the accused pair orchestrated a conspiracy to eliminate Shantigiri entirely. According to the Crime Branch, Kantilal physically strangled Shantigiri while Jagruti pressed a pillow over his face to silence his screams. After committing the murder inside their residence, they hid the body behind a bed inside the room to conceal the crime from neighbours.

To dispose of the remains, Jagruti sought assistance from a third individual named Deepak alias Munna, who was also allegedly romantically involved with her. Deepak arranged a car, and together the trio transported and dumped Shantigiri's body into a canal in Surendranagar to deliberately stage the scene as an accidental drowning. To prevent any immediate legal backlash or search operations, the accused intentionally spread rumors that the victim had left the house of his own free will for work, while avoiding filing any official missing person complaints to suppress the truth.

The crime remained hidden for several months as the body found in the canal was initially categorised as an accidental casualty by local police. Through the seamless integration of various human intelligence inputs, Crime Branch officials finally established the identity of the deceased and unraveled the plot. On May 18, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch officially arrested Kantilal Sabariya and Jagruti Goswami for their primary roles in the murder, conspiracy, and destruction of evidence.