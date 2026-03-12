Woman Kills Husband With Brother's Help. She Wanted To Marry Her Lover

A young man reported missing from Maharashtra's Nashik district has been found dead, with police accusing his wife of orchestrating the murder plot.

Shadab Razzaq Tamboli had been missing since February 18, 2026. On February 22, his body was found floating in a river near a village in Nashik's Chandvad.

Police investigations have revealed that the victim's wife, assisted by her lover and brother, allegedly carried out the crime.

The suspects tied Tamboli's hands and feet with nylon rope. To ensure the body would not float to the surface, they tied heavy dumbbells to his waist and thighs before throwing him into the river.

The victim's wife, Muskan Tamboli, was having an affair with Rishabh Verma, a resident of Manmad. The two wanted to marry, but viewed Shadab as an obstacle to their relationship, police said.

To remove him from their path, Muskan allegedly hatched a murder plot involving her lover, her brother, and several other people.

After the discovery of the body, the Chandwad police took swift action and arrested seven individuals in connection with the case, including Muskan Tamboli. Officials said that a further investigation is underway to determine if anyone else was involved in the crime.