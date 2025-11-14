RG Kar Victim's Mother Says 'CBI Doing Everything To Protect Real Culprits'

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had done everything to protect the real culprits in the RG Kar rape and murder case, the victim's mother told a trial court in Kolkata on Friday.

"The CBI is supposedly India's most high-profile investigative agency. But they have done whatever is required to protect the real culprits in the case. CBI's investigating official does not respond to our calls. They are yet to file the supplementary chargesheet in the case," she said.

The victim's parents also pleaded to give a confidential statement in front of a judicial magistrate in the matter.

However, the CBI counsel objected to this decision.

On Friday, the CBI submitted its seventh status report on the progress of the investigation in the case and told the court that 11 new individuals have been questioned by the CBI in the matter.

The same trial court identified Sanjay Roy, a former civic volunteer posted with the Kolkata Police, as the sole convict in the rape and murder of a woman junior doctor in August last year, and also sentenced him to life imprisonment.

At present, the CBI is investigating the aspect of a "larger conspiracy" behind the crime.

The victim's parents had been accusing the central investigation agency of a lackadaisical probe in the second stage of investigation since the very beginning.

However, this is the first time that the victim's mother has directly accused CBI of doing whatever is required to protect the main culprits in the case.

The woman CBI officer, who was present at the court, was also overwhelmed by the emotional outburst of the victim's mother on Friday.

Later, the woman CBI officer came out of the courtroom at the end of the hearing with tears in her eyes.

"I am too a mother," she told the media persons in a choked voice.

