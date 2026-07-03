2 Arrested For Allegedly Supplying Beef As Mutton To Hyderabad Hotels

A joint team of Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST), CCS, Food Safety Officers, a veterinary doctor, and Habeeb Nagar police busted an alleged meat adulteration racket in Hyderabad on July 1.

During a raid at Osman Meat Shop in Mallepally, officials arrested two men, identified as Mohammad Usman and Mohammad Jahangir.

According to the police and food safety officials, the accused were allegedly supplying beef as goat meat (mutton) to hotels and restaurants in Hyderabad.

Officials seized around 50 kg of beef, which was later disposed of.

''A legal case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to find out where the meat was supplied and whether more people were involved,'' said CP Hyderabad CC Sajjanar while speaking to NDTV.

Reacting to the case, MLA T Raja Singh called it a serious issue. He claimed that many customers ordering mutton biryani may have unknowingly been served beef.

He demanded that the Telangana government, police, and food safety authorities investigate all hotels that may have received meat from the accused and identify anyone else involved in the alleged racket.

Authorities have not yet released the names of any hotels linked to the case.

The investigation is continuing, and officials are expected to verify the supply chain before taking any further action.