PM Modi Urges Indians To Holiday At Home, Assam CM Says 'Start With Assam'

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to choose domestic destinations over unnecessary foreign travel, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had a clear invitation for travellers: discover Assam.

Reposting PM Modi's video, Sarma said Assam has plenty to offer those looking to travel within India. "If the call is to travel within India, Assam has the answer," he wrote. Supporting the Prime Minister's appeal to choose Indian destinations over foreign ones, Sarma invited people to explore Assam's wildlife, islands, rivers, tea gardens and cultural traditions.

From Kaziranga's Wilderness To Majuli's Islands

CM Sarma specifically highlighted some of Assam's biggest attractions, starting with the wild landscapes of Kaziranga.

For wildlife lovers, Kaziranga is one of the destinations that immediately comes to mind when planning a trip to Assam. He also included the islands of Majuli in his invitation, pointing towards the variety of experiences travellers can find within the state.

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The Chief Minister also highlighted the Brahmaputra, one of the defining features of Assam. Along with the Brahmaputra, he pointed to Assam's lush tea gardens, another major part of the state's identity and scenery.

It Is Not Just About Places, But Also Experiences

CM Sarma's invitation went beyond famous destinations. He also highlighted Assam's vibrant cultural traditions, hinting that a trip to the state is not limited to sightseeing. Summing up all that the vibrant state offers, Sarma wrote that its experiences could make visitors ask, "Why look abroad?"

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His post connected directly with PM Modi's larger appeal to support domestic travel and choose India for holidays and celebrations. So, for travellers looking to plan their next Indian getaway, Assam has now received a strong invitation from its chief minister himself.