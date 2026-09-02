Which Places In Nepal Are Safe To Visit Right Now Amid Floods? We Asked Local Tour Operators

Nepal has been hit by devastating floods, with hundreds of lives lost and widespread damage to villages, roads and bridges. The disaster has understandably raised concerns among tourists planning a trip to the country, especially as the autumn trekking season is now underway.

But Nepal is not closed to tourism. The floods have affected specific parts of the country, while many of its best-known mountain destinations and tourist hubs remain open.

Nepal's Tourism Minister Khadak Raj Paudel has urged international travellers not to cancel their plans altogether, saying the disaster does not represent conditions across the entire country. In a video message, he appealed to visitors to continue coming to Nepal, pointing out that tourism is an important source of support for communities recovering from the disaster.

So, where can you travel safely in Nepal right now?

Pokhara remains open

Pokhara in Nepal is famous for adventure activities.

Pokhara, one of Nepal's most popular tourist destinations, continues to welcome visitors. Keshav Gupta of Pashupati Travels told NDTV Travel that tourists are currently visiting the city and enjoying activities including paragliding and bungee jumping.

Deepak Tours and Travels, Vijayawada, also told us that its group had recently visited Pokhara and faced no problems, with normal tourist activity continuing in the city.

Kathmandu is accessible, but check the route

Kathmandu's temples are a popular tourist attraction

Nepal's capital is also open to tourists. However, travellers should be aware that the regular road route into Kathmandu has been affected by the floods.

Gupta advises travellers to use the Hetauda highway instead. Anyone travelling to Kathmandu should check the latest road conditions before setting out, as access can change quickly following heavy rain.

Muktinath and Janakpuri

Muktinath, an important pilgrimage destination in the Mustang region, is currently considered safe to visit, as is Janakpuri. These destinations can therefore remain on travel itineraries, but make sure to check local weather and transport conditions before departure.

Mountains that largely remain unaffected

For trekkers and climbers, the picture is more encouraging. The main high-altitude climbing regions are in different watersheds from the areas hit hardest by the floods and are continuing to operate.

According to Explorersweb, the Khumbu-Everest region, Manaslu, Mustang, Dolpo and Kangchenjunga are among the areas considered suitable for travel at present. Expeditions and treks in Manaslu, Dhaulagiri and eastern Nepal are also expected to continue during the autumn season.

Hundreds of climbers currently in Kathmandu are making their way towards the mountains, with Manaslu emerging as one of the popular peaks this season.

Places to avoid in Nepal for now

The Langtang region remains a major no-go area. The region where the glacial lake outburst flood occurred is currently isolated, and several trekking routes have been closed, including Langtang Valley, Gosaikunda, Tamang Heritage Trail, Helambu Circuit and Ruby Valley.

The gateway town of Syabrubesi and the Pasang Lhamu Highway have suffered significant damage. The overland route to Kailash via Rasuwagadhi is also not currently an option.

Travellers should also exercise caution in downstream areas including Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha and Chitwan, where conditions may remain unstable.

Should you still visit Nepal?

For tourists with upcoming Nepal plans, cancelling the entire trip may not necessarily be the answer. Instead, you may have to adjust the itineraries according to the latest local conditions.

Check weather forecasts, road access and trekking-route updates immediately before travelling, and avoid any flood-damaged area until authorities confirm it is safe.

Pashupati Travels advises against trekking at this point until further notice, but regular tourist activities pose no issue.

As Nepal's Tourism Minister Khadak Raj Paudel pointed out, continuing to visit unaffected destinations supports local guides, hotels, restaurants, drivers and communities at a time when Nepal's tourism industry is particularly vulnerable.

Nepal is still open for tourists. But right now, travelling there requires a little more planning, flexibility and caution than usual.