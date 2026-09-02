"Life Is Not A Race": Assam Chief Minister To Offer Scholarships To 100 IIT Guwahati Students

IIT Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has proposed a plan to offer scholarships to 100 students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. Speaking at the 33rd foundation day programme of IIT Guwahati on September 1, the chief minister said that the institute's significance extends beyond academic excellence, as it represents the aspirations of the people of Assam and the Northeast.

The chief minister also announced that the Government of Assam will facilitate 100 scholarships for IIT Guwahati students. He requested the authorities concerned and the Director of IIT Guwahati to work out the framework for the scholarship programme so that the initiative can be taken to its logical conclusion.

In a video clip shared through his official X handle, Sarma was seen announcing:

"I propose that Assam government wants to institute 100 scholarships for the students of IIT Guwahati."

He expressed hope that whenever Assam faces a complex technological or developmental challenge, IIT Guwahati would be among the institutions at the forefront of finding solutions.

In another post on X, Sarma shared a message for the students of IIT Guwahati:

"Life is not a race, even if you don't run fast, it's absolutely okay, you won't be a broken Anda."

Sarma recalled that the demand for an IIT in Assam was an important part of the aspirations articulated during the Assam Accord, while IIT Guwahati was eventually established in 1994, 43 years after the country's first IIT at Kharagpur.