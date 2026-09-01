Assam Launches CM-FLIGHT Programme To Boost Global Job Opportunities

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday launched the Chief Minister's Foreign Language Initiative for Global Human Talent (CM-FLIGHT), a state programme aimed at helping young people learn foreign languages and access job opportunities in India and overseas.

At the launch, Sarma said 24 trainees had already cleared the JFT-Basic Japanese language examination.

The government plans to take the programme to more colleges and universities, with a target of training at least 10,000 young people, he said.

Sarma pointed to the increasing presence of Japanese companies in India and the demand for skilled workers in overseas markets as areas where trained Assamese youth could find employment opportunities.

He said the Education and Skill departments would work to promote the programme in educational institutions. The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) will also have a role in providing skill-based training under the initiative.

The Chief Minister said the programme is part of Assam's effort to prepare more young people for employment opportunities beyond the state and in international markets.