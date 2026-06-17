Assam Chief Minister Reviews NEET Re-Exam Plan: Mobile Jammers, CCTV, Double Frisking

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Plan: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday chaired a meeting with key stakeholders to review the state's preparations for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam scheduled for June 21. The state government has decided to take strict measures to ensure that there are no loopholes in the process.

In a social media post on X, the chief minister stated: "I've instructed officials to continue with our monitoring and ensure exams are held in a free and fair manner". "Assam has always taken strict measures to ensure that there are no loopholes in the entire process," he added.

The chief minister has announced several measures to uphold the integrity of the NEET re-examination.

There will be double layer frisking of all candidates in Assam

Section 144 in 100 meters radius of exam centres

Free travel in ASTC buses for candidates with a valid admit card

Mobile jammers to be installed at examination venues

24-hour police protection of the centre.

Question papers to be transported by police officials

CCTV monitoring in all centres

"There will be no compromise with the future of our students," the chief minister added.

District Commissioners and Superintendents of Police have been directed to personally inspect strong rooms and examination centres and remain vigilant until answer scripts are safely dispatched from their jurisdictions.

The government has also ordered strict adherence to NTA guidelines, verification of personnel engaged through third-party agencies, close monitoring of social media to curb rumours, and advance coordination between local authorities and NTA-appointed agencies.