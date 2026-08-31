Against Minister Over Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Remark Expected Soon

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that a decision on granting sanction to prosecute state minister Vijay Shah over his controversial remarks against Colonel Sofia Qureshi is expected shortly. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana.

Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, appearing for the Madhya Pradesh government, told the court that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had completed its investigation and that the proposal seeking sanction for prosecution had been forwarded to the competent authority.

The state informed the court that the proposal had been sent to the Governor and indicated that a decision was likely soon.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Surya Kant asked whether the investigation had been completed. The court also sought to know what course of action the SIT would take after a decision on prosecution sanction was received. The Chief Justice observed that if a sanction was granted, a charge sheet would be filed, and asked what would happen if a sanction was refused. An SIT official informed the court that if a sanction for prosecution was not granted, the investigating agency would file a closure report.

Vijay Shah has approached the Supreme Court challenging the suo motu order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court directing registration of an FIR over his remarks concerning Colonel Sofia Qureshi. Senior Advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Shah, told the court that the minister had apologised the day after making the remarks. Singh requested that Shah's apology and representations also be placed before the authority considering the prosecution sanction.

Chief Justice Surya Kant responded that the court would not make any comment on the issue. The bench noted that the question of prosecution sanction was pending before the competent authority and adjourned the matter until a decision is taken.

The Congress accused the Madhya Pradesh government of attempting to shield Shah. Congress spokesperson Swadesh Sharma said the government could have removed Shah from the cabinet independently of the criminal proceedings. "The government could have directly dismissed him from the cabinet. Even after the court took cognisance of the matter, the government has shown no signs of taking concrete action. This exposes the government's double standards," Sharma said.

The BJP has not issued an official response to the latest developments in the case. Party leaders, speaking informally, said the party had decided not to comment on the matter for the time being.

The controversy dates back to May 2025, when Vijay Shah made objectionable remarks while referring to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, one of the Indian military officers who had briefed the media during Operation Sindoor. The Madhya Pradesh High Court took suo motu cognisance and directed registration of a criminal case against the minister. Shah subsequently approached the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's order. The Supreme Court, while protecting him from arrest, constituted an SIT to investigate the allegations.

The controversy has repeatedly put both Shah and the Madhya Pradesh government under judicial scrutiny. Earlier this year, the Supreme Court had also expressed displeasure over the delay in taking a decision on a prosecution sanction. In May, the bench told the state to comply with its directions after noting that the issue had remained pending despite an earlier deadline.