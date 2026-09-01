Why New Secretariat At Silchar Is Himanta Sarma's Game Changer For Barak Valley

A major move by the Assam government has largely gone unnoticed in the media, but it is set to transform the administrative setup in Silchar - the nerve centre of Assam's Bengali-dominated Barak Valley, which comprises Cachar, Hailakandi and Sribhumi districts, with an extension of sorts in the hills of Dima Hasao.

What was conceived as a 'mini secretariat' during the first BJP-led government of Sarbananda Sonowal has been scaled up under the Himanta Biswa Sarma regime into a full-fledged secretariat for the Barak Valley.

It marks a significant step towards decentralising the functioning of the state government and reducing the region's dependence on Dispur. This is one of the first major decisions by Sarma in his second term.

Sharing a video of the new secretariat on social media, the Chief Minister said: "The people of Barak Valley no longer need to travel to Guwahati to access the administration. The administration has come closer to them. The Assam Secretariat in Silchar brings key departments closer to the people, bridging a decades-old gap."

The new administrative building, located at Srikona on the outskirts of Silchar, has been formally named 'Assam Secretariat, Barak Valley, Silchar'. It will handle the work of 32 of Assam's 59 departments. The move is seen as a strong outreach to the Barak Valley, which has long complained of the tyranny of distance from the Brahmaputra Valley - the power centre of Assam.

The idea of a separate administrative facility for Barak Valley predates the present arrangement and is also seen as a nod to the political support the region has given to the BJP since 2016.

The foundation stone for the secretariat complex at Srikona was laid on March 3, 2019, during the tenure of then Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. After taking charge, Himanta Biswa Sarma decided that a full-fledged setup was needed to address the sense of alienation in the Barak Valley.

The building was completed at a cost of around Rs 116 crore.

The building was inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 14, 2026, at Srikona, shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public programme in Silchar, ahead of the Assembly polls that gave him and the BJP a record mandate.

Apart from bridging the Dispur and Barak Valley gap with the full-fledged secretariat, the Assam government is also switching its functioning to an electronic file system on a war footing. The Chief Minister has often said that officers no longer need to be physically located in Dispur for files and decisions to move between the state capital and Barak Valley - a move that could be a game changer.

The gap between Barak and Brahmaputra valleys has widened over decades due to a geographical bottleneck, with connectivity often cut off by rain, floods and landslides. The e-file system makes geographical distance less of an administrative barrier.

Setting up a full-fledged secretariat in Silchar, Assam's second biggest and second most populous city after Guwahati, also seems to be a precursor to what the Chief Minister is planning in Upper Assam's Dibrugarh as a second capital.

32 of the 59 government departments will function from the new secretariat

The government has also decided that the Chief Secretary will spend at least three days every month at the Barak Valley Secretariat. The arrangement is intended to ensure that the secretariat does not remain just a building housing offices, but becomes an active centre of administrative coordination.

Initially it functioned on a limited scale, with only a handful of departments operating from the complex.

The Cabinet has also approved standard operating procedures and guidelines for its functioning. The 32 departments cover a broad spectrum of governance. They include the Chief Minister's Office and General Administration, along with key public service departments such as Health and Family Welfare, School Education, Higher Education, Revenue and Disaster Management, Agriculture, Food and Civil Supplies and Public Health Engineering.

Public Works (Roads), Public Works (Building and National Highways), Water Resources, Irrigation, Power, Transport, Environment and Forest, and Housing and Urban Affairs have also opened branches there. Departments focused on social and economic development include Barak Valley Development, Panchayat and Rural Development, Labour Welfare, Women and Child Development, Minority Welfare, Sports and Youth Welfare, Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Border Protection and Development, Cooperation, Excise, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Personnel, Information and Public Relations, and Social Justice and Empowerment.

The move is seen as an attempt at administrative decentralisation. Locating a large number of departments in Silchar will reduce the need for officials and citizens from Barak Valley to travel to Guwahati for work that can be handled locally, saving time and money. With e-files, digital communication and electronic approvals becoming standard, the state's digital infrastructure will be put to test at the Silchar establishment.

The concept of having three districts under one administrative centre is another ambitious move that will be tested. The Barak Valley has long sought greater administrative attention and easier access to the senior bureaucracy.

The region also shares a sensitive border with Bangladesh and is a key access point to northeastern states like Tripura, Mizoram and Meghalaya, making the secretariat crucial for better coordination with central security forces.