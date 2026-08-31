Assam Government Approves Proton Beam Cancer Therapy Facility

The Assam Cabinet has approved a Rs 600-crore Proton Beam Therapy facility as the state government steps up investments in healthcare and other key infrastructure sectors.

The project is part of a wider capital expenditure plan covering healthcare, education, roads, power, housing, and industrial infrastructure, the government said.

Funding for the projects will come from the state's own resources, borrowings from NABARD, and different schemes of the Central government.

In the health sector, the government plans to improve primary healthcare facilities and expand access to advanced treatment. The proposed Proton Beam Therapy centre is expected to add a specialised cancer treatment facility to the state.

The Cabinet has also cleared infrastructure-related proposals for schools and anganwadi centres.

Road connectivity and the power sector are other areas where fresh investments have been planned. Proposals have also been made for facilities aimed at women, including women-only markets and hostels.

Meanwhile, the government has proposed strengthening embankments at vulnerable locations to improve flood protection. Assam has been facing repeated flooding during the monsoon, with damage to homes, roads, farmland, and other infrastructure reported in several parts of the state.

Industrial infrastructure has also been included in the Cabinet's plans, with the government looking to improve facilities that can support businesses and encourage fresh investment in the state.