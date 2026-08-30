8 Assamese Missing In Nepal Floods Traced, Search On For More

Eight people from Assam who were reported missing after the Nepal flash floods have been traced, the state's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

Sarma said the state government established contact with the group on Saturday evening.

"Yesterday evening, we have been able to establish contact with eight people, Pankaj Barman and seven others. We are bringing them back to Assam today," he said.

The chief minister said the government was continuing to look for more people from Assam who may have been affected by the floods.

"Search is on for more people because we understand whatever list we have with us, the missing persons will be more than that," Sarma said.

According to the Chief Minister, there could be more Assamese people in Nepal whose details were not available with the state government. He said several people from Assam work in Nepal without registering their details with the government, making it difficult to prepare an accurate list.

"We are in contact with Nepal, we are in contact with the Ministry of External Affairs, and we are expediting the process of identifying missing people and also to bring those people back who have been rescued by the authorities in Nepal," he said.