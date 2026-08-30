DNA Experts Reach Flood-Hit Nepal, Gujarat Team Ready For Identification

As India amplifies its help to flood-hit Nepal, a team of technical crew in Gandhinagar is ready to handle all incoming biological specimens and run DNA matching procedures to identify the victims of the flash floods.

A 10-member field team has already reached Nepal to collect biological samples. Once they recover the samples, they will be sent to the National Forensic Sciences University campus in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, where the evidence will be processed. Full-scale preparations at the university has been completed for the purpose.

A 15-member technical crew comprising forensic experts and wet lab technicians is currently on standby in Gandhinagar. The main laboratory at the university has put specialised infrastructure on alert to receive tooth and skeletal remains recovered from Nepal.

The Gandhinagar team will handle all incoming biological specimens and run DNA matching procedures around the clock as soon as the initial batches arrive from Nepal.

According to university officials, the Centre of Excellence in DNA Forensics at NFSU is equipped to analyse well over one thousand samples. The university leadership has ordered immediate profiling to accelerate identification reports for grieving families.

This internal push builds directly on NFSU's past experience during major incidents, including the Air India crash investigation in Ahmedabad. During that operation, the laboratory streamlined victim identification processes, establishing a rapid workflow that is now being applied to the Nepal flood operation.