Man Working In US Reveals What Prompted Him To Plan A Return To India

For an Indian man working in the US, the decision to move back to India is being shaped by an experience he says changed the way he looks at healthcare. In an Instagram video, Yuvaan Ibanez Garware compared two medical emergencies he experienced in India and the US and explained why healthcare is one of the reasons he plans to return to India.

Recalling his experience in India, Yuvaan said that he had fainted multiple times a few years ago and was immediately taken to a hospital. He said he was given a private room right away with zero paperwork.

He said doctors conducted several tests, including ECGs, MRIs, CT scans, and blood work, and that he was able to speak to the doctor whenever he wanted. He shared that after a few days, he received a diagnosis and treatment plan, with the total bill coming to around $500 (approximately Rs 47,000).

Yuvaan then spoke about a medical emergency he experienced in the US. He said he developed severe chest pain while playing basketball. He said he could not call an ambulance because it costs thousands of dollars there, so he drove himself to the hospital while writhing in pain.

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He claimed that he then spent more than an hour and a half in the waiting room while his forms and documentation were processed. Once admitted, he said doctors told him that he had suffered a mini heart attack and began conducting tests.

However, Yuvaan alleged that he struggled to see the doctor during his stay. He said that whenever he asked to see the doctor, he was told that the doctor was too busy and would come at a later time.

Yuvaan said the bill then came to $23,000 (around Rs 22 lakh). He added that despite having top insurance, for which he was paying thousands of dollars, he still had to pay $7,000 (around Rs 6.67 lakh) out of pocket. He said that America literally punishes people for being sick and preys on their downfall.

Yuvaan acknowledged that the US has advantages, including good weather and infrastructure, but said healthcare was a major reason he did not want to settle there.

In the comments section, Yuvaan clarified that he is Indian and grew up in Pune for 16 years. He wrote that he is just working in the US right now.

Social Media Reaction

The video prompted several users to share their own experiences with healthcare in the US.

One user commented, "That's why I love India."

Another user noted, "I've been to the ER twice in the US, and both those times they took a bunch of money only to tell me they don't know what happened."

"India has the best doctors and the best healthcare," added a third user.