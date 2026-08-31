Over 200 HIV Cases Reported Across 31 Jails In Assam Within 4 Months

Amid reports of an alarming rise of HIV-positive cases among jail inmates in the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government will look into an HIV-positive case reported among jail inmates and examine the circumstances in which the person contracted the infection. 226 inmates across 31 Assam jails test positive for HIV in four months, sources told NDTV.

Sarma was asked about reports of HIV-positive cases among inmates in Assam prisons and whether the government was planning to conduct more tests in jails.

"I have also been informed that one person has been identified as HIV-positive. We have taken the matter seriously, and I believe the Gauhati High Court is also seized of the issue," Sarma said.

He said the government would examine the case in detail to find out how the person became infected while in jail.

"We will examine the matter in detail to ascertain how and under what circumstances the person became infected while being in jail. We will look into the reasons and circumstances and, at the same time, ensure that the affected person receives the necessary medical care and treatment," the Chief Minister said.

The government's response comes amid reports about HIV infections among inmates in Assam jails and questions over testing and medical care for prisoners.

Last week, the number of HIV-positive inmates increased in Sribhumi District Jail.

As many as 11 inmates lodged in Sribhumi District Jail have been found to be infected with HIV. Among those affected, one is reportedly a female inmate.

The detection of HIV cases inside Sribhumi District Jail has created concern across the district.

According to jail authorities, there are currently 445 inmates in the jail. Of them, 11 have been found to be HIV-positive. Jail authorities said that most of the affected inmates are associated with NDPS cases.

Members of the AIDS Control Committee regularly visit the jail to provide medical treatment and necessary counselling to HIV-positive inmates.

Anwesha Khersha, the magistrate in charge of the jail, told reporters that, whenever necessary, HIV-positive undertrial prisoners are referred to Silchar Medical College for advanced treatment.

Meanwhile, although the jail has an approved capacity of only 187 inmates, it currently houses 445 prisoners. As a result, the issue of severe overcrowding in the jail has also come under renewed discussion.

Between April and July, with injecting drug use linked to nearly 95% of them.

HIV screening was conducted among inmates in 31 jails across the state, official sources said.

Of the 226 HIV-positive inmates, 202 are receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART). Security arrangements have made it difficult to take some inmates to ART centres, prompting ART teams to visit jails to provide treatment and related services.

Earlier, Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal said Assam has approximately 33,000 active HIV/AIDS patients.