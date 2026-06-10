4 Jail Employees Arrested For Smuggling Phones, Narcotics In Assam Prison

Police in Assam's Sribhumi district have arrested four jail employees for allegedly allowing the enrty of mobile phones and narcotic substances into a district prison, officials said.

The arrested individuals include two assistant jailers and two warders, identified as Rudra Deori, Subhasish Ghosh, Masid Ali Laskar and Biswajit Baruah.

The arrests follow an extensive probe launched after a surprise search at the district jail on February 2. During the raid, officials recovered 29 mobile phones, along with SIM cards, chargers and several other prohibited items from different sections of the prison.

The operation was carried out after intelligence inputs suggested that certain inmates were maintaining regular contact with individuals outside the jail and were allegedly involved in coordinating activities from within the correctional facility.

Following the seizure, police initiated a detailed probe to determine how such a large quantity of banned items had made their way into the prison despite security protocols. Investigators reportedly examined call records linked to the recovered phones, tracked communication patterns and questioned multiple individuals connected to the case.

According to officials, the inquiry revealed the alleged involvement of jail personnel in enabling the movement of contraband into the facility. Based on the evidence gathered during the investigation, police proceeded with the arrest of the four employees.

Officials said further interrogation of the accused is underway and the investigation remains active. Authorities are also examining whether additional individuals were involved in the network responsible for supplying prohibited items to inmates.

Police have indicated that measures are being strengthened to improve prison security and prevent similar breaches in the future.

The case comes amid increasing scrutiny of security arrangements in correctional facilities across Assam. Earlier, law enforcement agencies had conducted a similar operation at the Dibrugarh Central Jail, where electronic devices were recovered during a special search linked to the detention of Amritpal Singh.