Mentally Challenged Woman Dragged Into Jail Compound By Guards, Gang-Raped In Assam

Two prison guards have been arrested in Assam's Sribhumi district for allegedly dragging a young, homeless woman, who is mentally challenged, to the compound of the district jail and gang-raping her.

The woman was allegedly dragged onto the premises of the jail at 1.30 am on Saturday and the two prison guards, also known as warders, were caught by a patrolling team.

Police said the accused, identified as Hareshwar Kalita and Gajendra Kalita, are aged between 45 and 50. They are from the Panjabari and Boragaon areas of Guwahati, respectively.

"Both men have been arrested and further investigation is on. The victim, who is mentally challenged, has been hospitalised. It is suspected that she was alone on the street and the accused took advantage of that," an officer said.

He added that the two men will be produced in court soon.

"Once we were informed, a team rushed to the spot and the accused were taken into custody. A case has been registered," said Pranabjyoti Kalita, additional superintendent of police, Sribhumi.