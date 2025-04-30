Out On Bail, Assam Man Kills Woman Who Accused Him Of Sexually Assaulting Daughter

Months after he was released on bail, a man from Assam killed a woman who had accused him of sexually assaulting her minor daughter two years ago.

The man, identified as 30-year-old Mukha Basumatry, killed the 40-year-old woman in a chilling act of revenge for filing a complaint that led to a POCSO Act case against him.

A lower court convicted Mukha in 2024 and sent him to jail. According to police sources, he later approached the Gauhati High Court, which granted him bail two months ago.

On Tuesday, Mukha reached Hobila's residence and beat her to death with a wooden stick. She had served as a key witness in the POCSO Act case against the man. The woman's husband was not at home at the time Mukha reached their residence.

With the help of locals, Mukha was caught and arrested by the police.