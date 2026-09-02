74-Year-Old Man From Kerala Climbs Europe's Highest Peak, Mount Elbrus

At an age when many people have already retired, T J Mars from Kerala's Wayanad is still looking for new mountains to climb. The 74-year-old man has now climbed Mount Elbrus in Russia, which is the highest peak in Europe. He achieved this feat with his travel companion, M P Muraleedharan, who is 66-years-old, and other members of their team.

With his roots in Kavummandam, Mars reached Mount Elbrus during an expedition in August. As per Wayanad-based trekking group, Boot Paths, he is the oldest Indian to conquer Mount Elbrus, based on records available online.

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T J Mars Went From Wayanad To Mount Elbrus

After turning 60, Mars and Muraleedharan began training for mountaineering. It was during Covid-19 pandemic, when a trekking group at the Wayanad Collectorate began including senior citizens.

In 2021, when he was 70, Mars joined a trail trek at Cheengeri Hills. He later continued trekking with Muraleedharan, a retired Health Services employee from Kenichira. The two completed several treks in Wayanad, two of which including expeditions to the Brahmagiri Mountains and Banasura Peak.

Photo: Unsplash

In fact, their recent climbs have not just been limited to Kerala but beyond. They trekked to Everest Base Camp in 2024, climbed Mount Kilimanjaro - the highest peak in Africa - in Tanzania in 2025, and took on Mount Elbrus this year.

A Difficult Climb To Mount Elbrus

The Elbrus expedition was far from easy. As per On Manorama, Mars shared that temperatures dropped to around minus 20 degrees Celsius, while the team also faced steep sections where climbers had to hold on to ropes.

The team of mountaineers left Mumbai on August 7 and travelled to Tbilisi in Georgia. They then went to Terskol in Russia, which is the nearest town to Mount Elbrus. The summit attempt began at midnight, with the team reaching the peak early the next morning.

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During the climb, the team had to deal with strong winds. As per The Hindu, winds were around 65 kmph, especially during the ascent and descent. For Mars, the climb is not the end of his mountaineering journey. As per The Hindu, he has been interested in trekking and sightseeing from a young age and hopes to take on another major trek next year.

Reportedly, Muraleedharan has completed more than 130 treks across the Himalayas and other mountain ranges and said Elbrus was his toughest expedition so far.