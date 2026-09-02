<i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Sequel Confirmed, Story To Explore More About Neem Karoli Baba's Spiritual Journey

What started as a quiet theatrical release has turned into a strong box-office run for Hanuman Ansh. The Vishal Chaturvedi directorial has found an audience through word of mouth and has now crossed the Rs 60 crore mark in India.

Amid the film's success, the director has confirmed that the story will return with a sequel.

Hanuman Ansh, which released on August 7, ended on a note that suggested there was more to Neem Karoli Baba's story. Vishal has now confirmed that the makers are indeed taking the narrative forward, with the second part already in development.

What Will Hanuman Ansh 2 Be About?

Vishal recently interacted with audiences at a multiplex in Agra, where he opened up about his plans for the next film.

The sequel will take audiences to several places that hold significance in Neem Karoli Baba's life.

The story will first explore his connection with Firozabad, his birthplace. From there, the story will move to Agra, Mathura, and other locations linked to his spiritual journey.

The idea, Vishal explained, is to explore more important phases of Neem Karoli Baba's life that could not be covered in the first film.

Hanuman Ansh Trilogy

Hanuman Ansh was conceived as the first chapter of a much larger story.

At the time of its announcement on February 20, 2026, the makers had revealed that the project was planned as a trilogy. The films draw inspiration from Divine Detour, a book authored by Vishal Chaturvedi.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh has managed to hold its ground despite not being a conventional commercial entertainer.

As per Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 63.82 crore gross in India so far, while its India net collection stands at Rs 54.13 crore.

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