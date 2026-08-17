Man Moves From Mumbai To Bhopal, Lists Reasons Why Life Feels Better

Moving from a metro city to a smaller city can bring major changes in daily life, from housing costs and commuting to work hours and food. X user Kalyan Kumar Biswal recently shared why he decided to leave Mumbai and move to Bhopal after marriage, saying the city offers him a cheaper and more relaxed lifestyle.

Biswal mentioned that after spending a significant part of his life in Mumbai, he decided to move to Bhopal with his wife after getting married.

He noted that the city's major advantage is the availability of excellent amenities at a low cost. According to him, one can rent a fully furnished 2BHK apartment in a good society-complete with two ACs, a refrigerator, a sofa, and beds-for Rs 17,000 per month.

Check Out The Post Here:

Biswal also highlighted Bhopal's low traffic as a major benefit. He stated that most parts of the city can be reached within about 17 minutes. Additionally, Uber or Rapido cabs are usually available in less than two minutes. Consequently, he feels there is no need to buy a car, allowing one to avoid expenses related to insurance, parking, and E20 petrol.

Referring to the large trees in Bhopal's parks, Biswal remarked that the air quality here is superior. He claimed that the city's AQI consistently stays below 50. Citing food prices as an example, he mentioned that 100 grams of pure butter can be purchased here for Rs 60.

According to him, the food in Bhopal is delicious, and for any food joint to succeed here, taste, affordability, and cleanliness are essential.

Biswal also highlighted the friendly nature of Bhopal's residents as a key feature of the city. He mentioned that he knows his neighbors and that people here have time to spend with one another.

He noted that his domestic help charges Rs 4,500 for cooking and cleaning services. Biswal pointed out that similar assistance in Mumbai could cost over Rs 7,000.

Biswal shared that he and his wife spend Rs 27,000 annually for a membership at a premium gym in Bhopal. He claimed that a similar gym in Mumbai could cost upwards of Rs 40,000. Comparing the cost of watching movies, he noted that one can catch a film at Bhopal's DB City Mall for less than Rs 300, contrasting this with the higher costs at Mumbai's R City and Palladium malls.

Biswal also spoke about work timings in Bhopal. He mentioned that offices here usually wrap up by 5:30 pm, allowing people to reach home between 6:00 pm and 6:30 pm.

He claimed that bosses here are not unnecessarily strict or rude. He also noted that the Delhi-based headquarters focuses more on data from metro cities rather than the specific performance of the Bhopal office.

According to Biswal, there is no pressure regarding language in Bhopal since Hindi is the primary language used. He also praised the behaviour of cab and auto-rickshaw drivers.

He mentioned the availability of bike taxi services like Rapido and Uber in Bhopal. In contrast, he pointed out that bike taxis are banned in Mumbai, even though there is a greater need for them there.

Biswal stated that people in Bhopal do not wait solely for the weekend to party. He shared that he has enjoyed numerous house parties even on Wednesday nights after work.

He also highlighted Bhopal's excellent train connectivity as a major advantage. He noted that one can easily and affordably travel by train to cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Banaras, Kolkata, and Ranchi.

Additionally, Biswal listed better roads and infrastructure, services like Blinkit and UrbanClap, affordable salons, and low-priced organic fruits and vegetables among the benefits of living in Bhopal.

He mentioned that the only thing he misses about Mumbai is Marine Drive. However, describing Bhopal as the "City of Lakes," he expressed happiness with his decision to live there.

