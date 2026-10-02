Rare Blue-Eyed White Tiger Tejas Reaches Dehradun Zoo After 556 Km Journey

A new attraction has been added for wildlife enthusiasts at Dehradun Zoo. White tiger Tejas has arrived from Gwalior Zoological Park under a tiger exchange programme. With its white coat, dark stripes and striking blue eyes, Tejas has become Uttarakhand's first white tiger.

Zoo officials believe the arrival will enhance wildlife diversity and attract more visitors. However, the tiger will remain away from public view for some time to allow it to adjust to its new surroundings and undergo health checks.

Transfer Under Tiger Exchange Programme

Tejas was brought to Dehradun as part of a tiger exchange programme between Dehradun Zoo and Gwalior Zoological Park. In return, Bhola, a nearly five-year-old Royal Bengal tiger from Dehradun Zoo, has been sent to Gwalior.

Officials said the exchange aims to increase wildlife diversity at both zoos while supporting conservation efforts.





Tejas Travels 556 Kilometres

The tiger travelled approximately 556 kilometres by road from Gwalior to Dehradun. According to Dehradun Zoo ranger and in-charge Diksha Bhatt, Tejas was transported in a specially designed rescue vehicle.

The journey took between 12 and 14 hours, with a team of experts accompanying the animal throughout. The 13-member team included veterinarians and forest department officials.

Tejas To Remain In Quarantine

After arriving in Dehradun, Tejas was not moved directly into the display area. Zoo officials said it is mandatory for animals transferred from another facility to undergo a period of quarantine and observation.

The tiger will remain in quarantine for about 20 days. During this period, only the enclosure keeper and veterinarian will have access to it. Its health, diet, behaviour and ability to adapt to the new environment will be closely monitored.

Tourists Will Have To Wait

Visitors eager to see Tejas will need to wait a little longer. According to the zoo administration, the tiger is expected to be put on public display in about a month.

Officials said the new enclosure could be inaugurated during Wildlife Week, although a final decision has not yet been made.

Tejas's most distinctive features are its white coat and bright blue eyes. The young tiger was seen exploring its surroundings, sniffing the air and examining different parts of the enclosure as it adapted to its new home.

White Tiger Is Not A Separate Species

A white tiger is not a separate species or breed. Its colour results from a rare genetic trait. Unlike albino animals, white tigers retain their characteristic stripe patterns and are considered a natural colour variation of the Bengal tiger.

This rarity makes them a major attraction in zoos around the world.

Dehradun Zoo's Growing Profile

Formerly known as Malsi Deer Park, Dehradun Zoo is located on Mussoorie Road at the foothills of the Shivalik range. The zoo is involved in wildlife conservation, biodiversity promotion, education and rescue operations.

Situated around 9 to 10 kilometres from the city centre and Ghantaghar, it is a popular stop for tourists travelling to Mussoorie.

Boost For Wildlife Tourism

Zoo officials hope Tejas will further strengthen Dehradun's appeal among nature and wildlife enthusiasts. Alongside attractions such as Rajaji National Park, Mussoorie Road and the Shivalik hills, the white tiger is expected to draw additional visitors.

After the quarantine period ends, officials expect Tejas to become one of the zoo's star attractions and contribute to its growing profile as a wildlife destination.