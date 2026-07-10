Uttarakhand Monsoon Fury: 118 Roads Closed, Rivers Swollen, Red Alert Issued

Heavy rain across Uttarakhand has led to the closure of more than 100 roads in the state, with the Meteorological Department issuing 'red' and 'orange' alerts for several districts on Friday.

About 118 roads across the state are currently closed due to debris and stones, including 22 in Rudraprayag, 21 in Dehradun, 16 in Chamoli, 13 in Nainital, and 12 in Pithoragarh.

Traffic movement was also briefly affected on the Gangotri National Highway due to debris caused by a landslide near Nalupani.

A 100-metre stretch on the Yamunotri National Highway near Syanachatti was also damaged due to a landslide triggered by incessant rain on Thursday evening.

An 'orange' alert has also been issued for Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri, Nainital, Tehri, and Udham Singh Nagar. A 'red' alert has been issued for specific areas within Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, and Champawat.

An orange alert for an area indicates that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected and people should be prepared for possible disruptions, while a red alert is the highest level of weather warning and is issued when extremely heavy rainfall or severe weather is expected, with a higher risk of flooding, damage and disruption.

Photo Credit: PTI

Whenever there is a red alert, people are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, follow instructions from local authorities and stay indoors unless travel is essential.

Swollen Rivers In Uttarakhand

Heavy rainfall has also caused water levels in the rivers to rise. The danger mark for the Bhagirathi River in Uttarkashi is 1,123 metres, and it is currently at 1,120.20 metres.

Photo Credit: PTI

At Koteshwar (Tehri), the danger mark for the Bhagirathi River is 545 metres, and it was at 538.30 metres at 8 AM. At Devprayag, the danger level for the river is 463 metres, but it reached 457.16 metres by 8 AM and is continuously rising.

At Badrinath, the danger level for the Alaknanda River is 3,113 metres, and it was just two metres less than that this morning.