Uttarakhand School Holiday Today: Schools, Anganwadi Centres Closed In Dehradun Due To Heavy Rain

Uttarakhand School Holiday Today: Several districts across Uttarakhand have declared a holiday for schools and Anganwadi centres on July 10, 2026, following continuous rainfall and an orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff as the weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Authorities have urged educational institutions to comply with the closure orders and advised residents to remain cautious during the ongoing spell of adverse weather.

Schools, Anganwadi Centres To Remain Closed

All government, government-aided and private schools from Classes 1 to 12, along with Anganwadi centres, will remain closed in Dehradun on July 10, 2026, due to the forecast of heavy rainfall. The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning, raising the possibility of waterlogging, landslides and other rain-related incidents.

Similar orders have also been issued in Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Almora, Tehri and Haridwar, where district administrations cited student safety as the primary reason for the closure.

District Administrations Urge Residents To Stay Alert

The district administrations have advised students, parents and school authorities to stay updated through official announcements and follow all weather-related safety advisories. Residents have also been urged to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall and remain vigilant until weather conditions improve.

The school closures have been announced as a preventive step to minimise risks associated with the ongoing monsoon conditions across several parts of Uttarakhand.